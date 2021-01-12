REPORT: ‘Saved By the Bell’ Star Hospitalized Over Cancer Concern

Saved By the Bell star Dustin Diamond has been admitted into a hospital in Florida, according to TMZ. The actor had been experiencing “pain all over his body,” and tests are being done to determine the cause, according to the report. At this time, Diamond’s medical team is “concerned it’s cancer.”

Diamond, who played Screech on four seasons of Saved By the Bell, has a family history of cancer, including his mom, who died of breast cancer.

Diamond just celebrated his 44th birthday back on January 7.

Heavy has reached out for a comment on Diamond’s status, but has not heard back.

Dustin Diamond Has Fallen Victim to Several Death Hoaxes in the Past

Dustin Diamond is one celebrity who has been killed off by internet death hoaxes on more than one occasion. According to Newsweek, the reasoning could be because of Diamond’s “erratic behavior.”

In an interview with Florida Today, Diamond was asked about these hoaxes.

“Some things people say are loosely based on the truth and others are entirely fake. One of the craziest was I was supposedly on the back of a motorcycle with [Diamond’s one-time Saved by the Bell co-star] Mark-Paul Gosselaar in New Zealand, and while we were going down the freeway an overpass collapsed and I was beheaded. I mean, that was some tall tale,” he told the outlet, according to Newsweek.

Dustin Diamond Has Run Into Trouble Over the Years & Was Not a Part of the ‘Saved By the Bell’ Reboot

After Show: Is Dustin Diamond in Touch with ‘Saved by the Bell’ Cast? | WWHLDuring the After Show, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Stephen Dorff talk with Andy Cohen and Elizabeth says if any of the “Saved by the Bell” cast is still in touch with Dustin Diamond. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: http://bravo.ly/WWHLSub ►► Watch Full Episodes: https://bravo.app.link/WatchWhatHappensLive-YT Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: https://www.bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: https://twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL:… 2020-11-18T04:09:21Z

Diamond started acting at a young age. He has dozens of credits to his name, according to his IMDb page, most recently starring in a short called “Catching Up.”

Diamond got married back in 2009, but he and his estranged wife, Jennifer Misner, are no longer together. According to various reports, the two divorced sometime after 2012.

He is believed to be living in Wisconsin, but was visiting Florida at the time of his hospitalization.

Diamond has struggled a bit in his personal life over the years. He has been sued, filed bankruptcy, and he’s been arrested. According to ABC News, he served time in jail after being convicted of stabbing someone in a bar back in 2014.

When it came time for talks surrounding a Saved By the Bell reboot, Diamond wasn’t involved. It’s unclear why producers didn’t want to bring Screech back to the small screen.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live!, Diamond’s former co-star Elizabeth Berkley revealed that she hadn’t spoken with Diamond “in a long time.”

“So, I don’t know if he will make an appearance. We’ll see if there’s another season. Maybe it’s something to explore, and I haven’t talked to him in a long time,” she told Cohen back in November. “Honestly, since I think we finished the show is the last time I actually spoke to him, but not because of anything bad. I mean, he was always nice to me and he’s had his journey, but really I’ve kept more in touch with Mark-Paul (Gosselaar), Tiffani (Thiessen), Mario (Lopez) and then, from time to time, Lark (Voorhies),” she added.

You can watch her full interview in the video above.