Dustin Diamond‘s last Instagram post before he died was uploaded by his team on January 22, 2020.

“The stage 4 small cell carcinoma diagnosis is definitely not what we were hoping for. However Dustin is being treated and fighting this. Those of us close to him will make sure he receives the messages of love and support. Will bring letters to him. Thank you so much for all the love,” the caption of the post reads.

Diamond’s official Instagram account is @realdustindiamond, Pink Daisy Entertainment tells Heavy exclusively.

There are several fake accounts set up for the Saved By the Bell actor, including @dustindiamondofficial. His team tells Heavy that they recently took over this particular account.

“I was [recently] able to take it over, but then instagram blocked me from resetting anything… so [it’s] being left dormant unless I can reach the person who made it,” Pink Daisy Entertainment told Heavy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dustin Diamond Was Not Super Active on Social Media & Didn’t Have a Verified Instagram Account

Despite appearing on one of the most popular shows of the early 90s, Diamond didn’t have a very large social media following, nor did he keep up his social media presence.

Diamond’s official Facebook page has less than 5,000 likes. It appears as though his team posted photos and other updates on the account throughout the years.

As far as Instagram goes, Diamond had virtually no presence on the social media site. His official Instagram page (@realdustindiamond) appears to have been created after his cancer diagnosis. There are only two posts on the page, both providing information for fans.

The first post was a “thank you” message that was posted on January 21.

“Thought we should post something on here. As we posted on facebook: Hello all! We want to thank you all for the outpouring of love and support . We may not be able to respond to every message however we want you to know that they are appreciated. Love and positivity make a difference in difficult situations,” the caption reads.

Dustin Diamond Was Diagnosed With Stage IV Lung Cancer in January

Just a few weeks after Diamond’s last Instagram photo was uploaded, the Saved By the Bell star was admitted to a hospital in Florida. At the time, Diamond, 44, was said to be in a great deal of pain. His team later confirmed that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

“At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made. We ask everyone to respect Dustin’s privacy during this difficult time. All positivity and prayers are appreciated,” the statement read.

On Monday, February 1, TMZ reported that Diamond had died, just two weeks after his diagnosis. His team took to Facebook to post a lengthy statement about his passing.

“We are saddened to confirm of Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma. He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful,” the statement reads in part.

