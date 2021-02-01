Was Dustin Diamond Married? Did He Have Kids When He Died?

Dustin Diamond was married to Jennifer Misner, but the two had divorced before he died. The couple did not have any children. He had also been engaged to Amanda Schutz, but the pair split.

Diamond, best known for his role as Screech on “Saved By the Bell” died tragically at the age of 44 on Monday, February 1, 2021 after a battle with cancer.

Diamond & Ex-Wife Misner Dated for Years Before They Were Married & Later Separated

BREAKING: 'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond has died at age 44, weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer, his manager says. https://t.co/hxqyHMBLaP pic.twitter.com/rxiNcJ2jgn — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 1, 2021

Diamond and Misner were married in 2009 after dating for many years, according to The Sun. However, they later separated and eventually divorced. Their divorce was not widely publicized.

Misner works in sales and marketing for a hotel company near Altoona, Pennsylvania, according to her LinkedIn profile. The profile says she has been the director of sales and marketing for Holiday Inn Express in Hollidaysburg, a suburb of the central Pennsylvania city, for more than a decade.

Diamond appeared at signings in December, but by mid-January, he was undergoing medical testing, according to his Facebook page. On January 14, his team confirmed on his Facebook page that he had cancer.

“At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. Dustin Will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made,” a post on his page said.

Further testing revealed he had stage 4 small cell carcinoma, or lung cancer. His manager, Roger Paul, told NBC News his condition deteriorated rapidly.

Paul said Diamond’s “condition had greatly declined since last week, and he was taken off of breathing machines in an attempt to get him to hospice care.” He added, “There were two people very close to him by his side when he passed away.”

Misner Became Pregnant When She Was Dating Diamond But Suffered a Miscarriage

Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as Screech on #SavedByTheBell has passed away after a battle with stage four lung cancer. 💔https://t.co/jdaMWRxYk0 pic.twitter.com/CsD7wjnNmI — E! News (@enews) February 1, 2021

Misner became pregnant in 2004 when she was in a relationship with Diamond, but tragically, she suffered a miscarriage. The miscarriage was the result of an ectopic pregnancy, according to The Sun.

A statement from Diamond’s representatives quoted by E! News asked for privacy for his team and his family.

“We please ask that you give room for privacy to our team and Mr. Diamond’s family during this tragic time, as we grieve and remember the memories spent together,” the statement said in part. “This loss is as much stinging as it is sudden.”

Mario Lopez, who also starred on the long-running Saturday morning sitcom with Diamond, shared condolences on his Instagram page soon after his death was announced.

“Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on…” he wrote.

Diamond Was Briefly Engaged to Girlfriend Amanda Schutz But the Couple Split

Dustin Diamond, the actor who famously portrayed Screech in 'Saved by the Bell,' has died at age 44 https://t.co/I3pd2Up4bk — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 1, 2021

Diamond dated Amanda Schutz, and the couple was briefly engaged in 2014. However, they broke up the following year, according to The Sun. Schutz was a professional clown, and the pair bonded over their love of comedy, the news outlet reported.

Schutz, 33, was a business owner, running a clown company that provided entertainment for children’s parties. Her clown name was Loli Pop, and she specialized in “providing interactive entertainment, face painting, balloon twisting and more,” The Sun reported, quoting a company website that has now been deleted.

His team wrote a tribute to Diamond, confirming his death on his Facebook page.

