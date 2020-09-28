DWTS 2020 Spoilers: What Performances Will Be on Disney Night Tonight?

Tonight is the much-anticipated Disney night on Dancing With the Stars, with the lineup featuring performances set to Disney music for each of the dancing teams.

Last week marked the first elimination of the season, meaning that the performers will likely take it all up a notch this week. The show will open with host Tyra Banks and celebrities talking about their favorite classic Disney movies.

At the end of the night, one couple will be eliminated. This will be the first time that a couple will be eliminated on Disney night in Dancing With the Stars history, according to the ABC press release.

What Dances Will Be Performed on Disney Night?

It’s DISNEY NIGHT on Dancing with the Stars tonight at 8|7c on ABC! Don’t miss dreams coming true in the ballroom. 💫 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/b5DCkDFSWR — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) September 28, 2020

Each couple will be dancing to a classic Disney song of their choice. Here’s what to expect during Disney night:

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy dance The Waltz to “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid

Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov dance the Samba to “Circle of Life” from The Lion King

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev dance the Foxtrot to “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana

Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd dance the Quickstep to “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast

Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe dance the Quickstep to “Zero from Hero” from Hercules

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten dance the Jive to “Almost There” from The Princess and the Frog

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber dance the Charleston to “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke dance the Quickstep to “Prince Ali” from Aladdin

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong dance the Viennese Waltz to “Married Life” from Up

Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess dance the Jive to “King of New York” from Newsies

Nelly and Daniella Karagach dance the Foxtrot to “It’s Alright” from Soul

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson dance the Argentine Tango to “Angelica” from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Chrishelle Stause and Gleb Savchenko dance the Waltz to “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart dance the Rumba to “Reflection” from Mulan

Throughout the night, Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will give the contestants scores and some constructive criticism, ultimately choosing between the bottom two couples of the night after votes are tallied to decide who will be staying in the competition. Len Goodman will also jump in every now and then in some capacity, though he will not physically be at the show.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Will Continue on Monday Nights For the Rest of the Season

Though the first few episodes have varied, DWTS will continue to air on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC for the rest of the season, which should last at least through the beginning of December.

Starting on October 13, The Bachelorette will be back in ABC’s lineup with Clare Crawley’s season airing on Tuesday nights rather than on Mondays, which some people were expecting for the upcoming season because DWTS came back at the same time.

Tune in to Dancing With the Stars at 8 p.m. on ABC to watch the contestants perform to classic Disney songs and see if your favorite couple makes it through to next week’s show.

