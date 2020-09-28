DWTS 2020 Time: Is Dancing With the Stars on TV Tonight? 9/28

Dancing With the Stars season 29 is underway, and the first few weeks were off to a confusing start in terms of the show’s schedule. The season premiered in DWTS‘s usually Monday night at 8/7c primetime slot on ABC; however, the following week, the show aired instead on Tuesday. For the rest of the season, starting tonight, Dancing With the Stars will air on Monday nights at 8/7c.

Last week, ABC explained in a press release that the Tuesday night air date was only temporary, saying, “After a special Tuesday night airing, the show returns to Monday nights, starting Sept. 28.”

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars will be followed by new episodes of ABC’s new series Emergency Call. The reality-based show, hosted by Luke Wilson, airs for an hour on Monday nights immediately after DWTS at 10/9c.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Night Preview

DWTS‘s Monday, September 28 episode features the show’s beloved “Disney Night.” Each of the remaining 14 contestants and their professional dance partners will dance, in costume, to songs from hit Disney movies.

Viewers should anticipate that production will be more minimal than usual this year. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, safety measures have been implemented that include eliminating the addition of troupe dancers into competing contestants’ performances. They’ve also pared back on set pieces to reduce the number of crew members needed in the ballroom. In the past, animated elements have been incorporated to add to the Disney magic – it’s likely that production will add in CGI wherever they can to make up for less production value in the ballroom studio itself.

Ahead of the Disney Night episode, Britt Stewart talked to Us Weekly about her partner Johnny Weir’s dance and song for the night – they are performing a Rumba to “Reflections” from Mulan. Stewart said, “I’m really excited because we’re going to be bringing a different tone, a different shade of movements that we haven’t seen from Johnny. It will bring his lyrical and elegant and graceful movement that he’s so known for and his figure skating career onto the bar. So we’re really looking forward to next week!”

