‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2020 Eliminations: Who Got Eliminated on DWTS? 10/12

It was 80’s Night on Dancing With the Stars on Monday, October 12! The remaining 12 celebrity contestants and their partners took the ballroom stage for week 5 of the competition, with each pair dancing to a classic song from the 1980s. At the end of the night, another star was eliminated from DWTS season 29 and sent home.

What happened during Dancing With the Stars week 5? Who is safe to dance another week, and who was eliminated? Read on to find out!

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 29 Week 5 Recap

After Anne Heche was eliminated in a hectic live result reveal last week, only 12 couples remained in the competition. For week 5, the episode’s theme was “80s Night.”

Justina Machado and Sasha performed the first dance of the night, dancing a Flashdance-themed Cha-Cha to “Maniac” by Michael Sembello. The number even included the iconic chair/shower moment, with Machado getting doused with water for the dance’s grand finale. They scored 8s across the board, for a total of 24 out of 30.

Before Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna‘s Tango, Metcalfe opened up about how he felt like an outsider when he was growing up in the 80s. Metcalfe was called out by the judges for going wrong a few times during his dance, but Carrie Ann Inaba praised his improved musicality. They scored a 19 out of 30.

Chrishell Stause and Gleb danced to the New Kids On the Block song “The Right Stuff,” which was meaningful to Stause because she was a huge NKOTB fan growing up. Inaba criticized their dance for lack of Cha-Cha content, even though she was so entertained by it. They got a 19 from the judges.

Jeannie Mai and Brandon gave a Madonna-inspired performance to “Like a Virgin.” She said this week of competition was significant to her because her family learned a lot of English after coming to American from listening to 80s music. The judges enjoyed her number and gave her a 24 out of 30.

Monica Aldama and Val, after narrowly escaping elimination last week, took the dance floor to dance the Tango to “Tainted Love.” The judges praised Aldama for rising to the occasion after they saved her last week and commended her dance.

