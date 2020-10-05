DWTS Voting 2020: How to Vote for Dancing With the Stars Tonight 10/5

Dancing With the Stars season 29’s week 4 performances air tonight, Monday, October 5. At the end of the night, another celebrity contestant and their professional dance partner will be eliminated from the competition, based on the previous week’s scores and votes from viewers watching at home.

If you’re planning to watch the show live when it airs at 8pm ET/7pm CT and want to vote for your DWTS favorite couples to help keep them in the competition, here’s what you should know about voting:

You Can Vote for The Remaining 13 Contestants Online or Via Text Message

There are two ways to vote this season: on ABC.com or by SMS text message during the live voting window.

Here’s how to vote for each of the contestants still in the competition via SMS text:

– Text AJ to 21523 to vote for AJ McLean

– Text ANNE to 21523 to vote for Anne Heche

– Text CHRISHELL to 21523 to vote for Chrishell Stause

– Text JEANNIE to 21523 to vote for Jeannie Mai

– Text JESSE to 21523 to vote for Jesse Metcalfe

– Text JOHNNY to 21523 to vote for Johnny Weir

– Text JUSTINA to 21523 to vote for Justina Machado

– Text KAITLYN to 21523 to vote for Kaitlyn Bristowe

– Text MONICA to 21523 to vote for Monica Aldama

– Text NELLY to 21523 to vote for Nelly

– Text NEV to 21523 to vote for Nev Schulman

– Text SKAI to 21523 to vote for Skai Jackson

– Text VERNON to 21523 to vote for Vernon Davis

You can vote for each contestant a total of 10 times per voting method. It’s important to note that voting is only available as the episode airs live and that votes for tonight’s performances will help determine who stays and who goes home next week, at the end of episode 5.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 4 Episode Preview

The synopsis for the new episode reads, “Thirteen celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete for the fourth week of the competition.”

Highlights for the episode will include AJ McLean and his partner Cheryl Burke dancing to the Backstreet Boys song “Larger Than Life” and judge Derek Hough performing on the DWTS ballroom stage for the first time since 2017 (accompanied by his girlfriend Hayley Erbert).

Kaitlyn Bristowe will be dancing the Viennese Waltz and dedicating her performance to her boyfriend, Jason Tartick. Ahead of the week 4 episode, Bristowe shared a sweet note to Tartick on Instagram. In a post, she wrote, “Cheers to you Mr Jason Tartick. Tonight my dance is for you. My rock, my lobster, my rock lobster. You are such a joy to be around. You’re always lifting me up instead of holding me down, stealing my heart instead of stealing my crown. Ok those are Kacey Musgraves lyrics but I meant it. You are always there to build me up and champion my dreams. Tonight my dance is for you. I love you.”

So far this season, NBA star Charles Oakley and Tiger King star Carole Baskin were eliminated. This year, DWTS has once again given the judges the final say in who goes home each week. Once the scores and votes are added up to determine the bottom 2 couples, the judges vote on who to save based on their performance so far in the competition and potential to improve moving forward.

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 29 air on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

