Is Dylan O’Sullivan Farrow Married Today?

Dylan O’ Sullivan Farrow is the adopted daughter of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow.

The Texas-born baby was first adopted by Mia in 1985, and Woody Allen formally adopted her in 1991.

Young Dylan made headlines after she accused her father of sexually molesting her as a child, according to The Wrap. The abuse case was dropped after it was determined that Dylan was too “fragile” to withstand a trial, but the ordeal has continued to haunt her throughout her life.

Today, Dylan is 35 years old and lives a private life. She hasn’t been called the name “Dylan Farrow” in her “real” life since she was 8-years-old, she told Elle, and instead changed to a name she prefers to keep private in order to mentally distance herself from the events of her childhood.

She does still use the recognizable name in court documents, on social media, and as her pen name. According to The Daily Mail, she changed her name to “Malone” as an adult.

Here’s what to know about her life today:

Dylan Farrow’s Husband Is Named Dana Silver & The Couple Will Celebrate 11 Years of Marriage This Year

Dylan has been married to Dana Silver since May 16, 2010, according to IMDB. Her mother Mia even shared a rare family photo from the wedding day on her Instagram page. The pic featured the newlyweds posing with the “Farrow-Previn” side of the family.

Dylan told Elle that she met her future husband on a dating site in 2007 when she was a senior at Bard College. She came across an “adorable” recent college graduate living in New York City who “described himself as a geek.”

“So I did the thing I’ve never done before or since, and I sent him a message and flirted with the guy,” Dylan said. “I said, ‘You didn’t mention you were a cute geek.’”

Their first date was at Grand Central Terminal, where they met up for coffee and pie.

After Dylan graduated, she moved in with her new man in New York City. When Dana got a job offer in South Florida she agreed to move there with him.

“In the back of my head, I’m thinking, ‘Well, I’d better get an engagement ring out of this,’” she joked.

Dylan & Her Husband And Dana Have a 4-Year-Old Daughter Named Evangeline

Welcome to my beautiful little grand-daughter, Evangeline born 3 hours ago to Dylan Farrow and her husband, Dana. pic.twitter.com/jtW7SJLL3k — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 5, 2016

Dylan welcomed her first child, a daughter she named Evangeline, with her husband in September 2016.

Proud grandmom Mia immediately took to Instagram to share a photo of the newborn with the caption: “My gorgeous new grand-daughter, Evangeline born 3 hours ago to Dylan Farrow and Dana Silver.”

Dylan now works as a writer. She recently published a YA fantasy fiction novel titled Hush. She lives on her famous mother’s 88-acre Connecticut estate with her husband, daughter, and their two dogs, a pug named Luna, and an English bulldog, Nova.

In a 2014 blog for The New York Times, Dylan wrote that she considers herself “lucky” despite her childhood traumas.

“I am happily married,” she wrote. “ I have the support of my amazing brothers and sisters. I have a mother who found within herself a well of fortitude that saved us from the chaos a predator brought into our home.”

