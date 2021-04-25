E! News’ Oscars 2021 Red Carpet Live Schedule & Rundown

Despite E! News being canceled, the network continuest to push forward with its fashion coverage of awards shows. E! has several shows covering the 2021 Oscars red carpet and we have the full rundown on E!’s schedule of events.

The cancellation of the long-running E! News was announced in August 2020, as reported by CNN, and the cancellation was due to “the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.”

Fortunately, the network’s red carpet shows have not been affected enough to be canceled. And so, Oscars coverage has carried on.

In addition to E!, ABC has a lineup of coverage on the Academy Awards this year. From 1 – 4 p.m. ET, ABC is hosting “Oscars Countdown Live!”. Chris Connelly and Janai Norman are the ABC hosts, speaking live from Los Angeles’ Union Station. This ABC event will discuss the career span of multiple nominees and it will also feature a special tribute to the late Chadwick Bosemen, who is also a nominee. From 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. ET, ABC will pick back up with “On the Red Carpet at the Oscars – The Arrivals”, followed by “Oscars: Into the Spotlight”, from 6:30 – 8 p.m. ET, according to ABC.

The spotlight programming will feature performances of the Oscar-nominated original songs. The performers include Celeste, H.E.R., Leslie Odom Jr., Daniel Pemberton, Laura Pausini, Molly Sanden and Diane Warren, as reported by the NY Times. The hosts of this special are Ariana DeBose and Lil Rel Howery.

But, let’s get back to the E! red carpet. Read on below for the scheduled programming.

E!’s Brunch at the Oscars

This E! special airs on April 25, 2021, from 3 – 5 p.m. ET/12 – 3 p.m. PT. E!’s official description of the show reads, “With experts and special guests, the ultimate guide to Oscars night with extenseive entertainment insight, style scoop and red carpet predictions to prepare pop culture fans for Hollywood’s most highly anticipated night.”

E! has reported that Lauren Ash, Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley, “Nightly” Pop co-host Nina Parker, and Brad Goreski will participate in this special. Cari Hah and Chef Nyesha Arrington will also appear, to show off recipes for mini appetizers and cocktails. Behind-the-scenes red carpet updates will also be provided.

“The Rundown” host Erin Lim Rhodes will be adding coverage via social media and Snapchat.

For those wondering if Kristin Cavallari is participating in hosting E!’s awards show coverage this year, no announcement has been made. However, she is not listed as a host for the Oscars red carpet coverage. So, for those wondering where she is, her Instagram story shows her at home in Nashville, Tennessee, celebrating the anniversary of her company Uncommon James.

E! Live From the Red Carpet – Oscars 2021

“Live From the Red Carpet” is back on E! While Ryan Seacrest has retired from his E! hosting gigs, Giuliana Rancic will be back for the Oscars coverage. Seacrest announced his retirement from the show via Instagram in February 2021. On Instagram, he wrote, “After 14 years of hosting E!’s Live from the Red Carpet I’ve decided to move on to new adventures. I’ll miss the whole crew that works so hard behind the scenes and of course my amazing partner Giuliana. Thanks to everyone for watching all these years.”

Rancic will join the hosts of E!’s Brunch at the Oscars from 5 – 7 p.m. ET for the live red carpet special.

Then, from 7 – 8 p.m. ET, there will be a live “Red Carpet Rundown – Oscars 2021”. This will feature a breakdown of the night’s biggest fashion moments.

E! After Party – Oscars 2021

The “E! After Party – Oscars 2021” will air from 11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ET. It will be a rundown of fashion statements, buzzworthy moments, speeches, and winners from the Academy Awards, following the ceremony. E! has reported that the hosts of this special will include Rocsi Diaz, iHeartMedia’s Tanya Rad, Naz Perez, Jacqueline Coley, style expert Melissa Chataigne and Erin Lim Rhodes.

Watching the E! Red Carpet Live Stream

Here is a rundown of several ways to watch the E! network online.

You can watch a live stream of E! and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” E! is included in every package, but it’s worth noting for that HBO Max and NBA League Pass are currently being offered at no extra cost in the “Choice” and above bundles, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but when you sign up and select whatever bundle and extras you want, you’ll see that — if you’re a new customer — the “due today” amount is $0. You won’t be charged for 14 days, and you can cancel at any time:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the show live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of E! and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the show live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of E! and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with E!, and you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

The 2021 Academy Awards will air at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC.

