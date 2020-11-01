Eddie Hassell Dead: ‘Devious Maids’ Star Shot & Killed at Age 30

Eddie Hassell, who starred on NBC’s Surfaces and Lifetime’s Devious Maids, was shot killed and killed on November 1, as confirmed by TMZ. He was 30.

A representative told the outlet that he was shot and killed during what appeared to be a carjacking early Sunday morning in Texas. No other details were given as the incident is under investigation, Hassell’s manager told Variety.

The actor, who was originally from Corsicana, Texas, according to his IMDB page, moved to Los Angeles at age 11 to pursue his career full time. Hassell’s biggest role was playing series regular Phil Nance on the sci-fi series, Surface, which also starred Leighton Meester and Lake Bell.

In addition to guest-starring on numerous TV shows including Bones, Southland, ‘Til Death, and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Hassell also appeared on the big screen. He appeared in movies such as The Kids Are All Right with Annette Benning and Julianne Moore, and The Family Tree, which starred Rachel Leigh Cook and Dermot Mulroney.

In 2013, he appeared in Ashton Kutcher’s Jobs movie about Steve Jobs. Hassell played Chris Espinosa, a neighbor of Jobs who was recruited at age 16 to build circuit boards in the Apple founder’s garage.

Hassell Was an Avid Skateboarder & Loved to Surf

In addition to acting, Hassell was passionate about skateboarding and surfing. He said in a 2013 interview with Elle magazine, “Skateboarding’s been a huge part of my life, it also got me cast in commercials. I was into horseback riding and rodeos in Texas and when I moved to L.A., I got into skating. I did all my own stunts. I’m into anything with a board: surfing, wakeboarding.”

