Eddie Lucas’ Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is the Below Deck Bosun?

Fans will recognize two familiar faces on the newest season of Below Deck. Both Eddie Lucas and Captain Lee Rosbach will return to season 8 of Bravo’s Below Deck. The new season premieres Monday, November 9 on Bravo.

Eddie Lucas is returning to the superyacht series after taking five years off from the show. Lucas is an original cast member on the show, as he appeared on the first three seasons with Captain Lee. The 35-year-old will return to Below Deck as the Bosun.

Lucas studied at Green Mountain College where he earned a degree in adventure education with a background in paddling skiing, and scuba diving, according to Bravo. Since his last appearance, Lucas achieved his 1600-ton license and worked as First Mate on a four-man tugboat crew, per Bravo. Lucas is 35-years-old and 5 foot 8 inches tall, according to Heightzone.com.

The Bosun also appears to be single while on the newest season as well. Lucas has a motto of “never say never” when it comes to all things love and drama, according to Bravo. Lucas will join seven new cast members for the season: Chief Stewardess Francesca Rubi, Stewardess Elizabeth Frankini, Stewardess Isabelle “Izzy” Wouters, Chef Rachel Hargrove, Deckhand James Hough, and Deckhand Shane Coopersmith.

Captain Lee Was Looking Forward to Working With Eddie Lucas Again

With Chief Stewardess Kate Chastain not returning to Below Deck, Captain Lee Rosbach was excited to have a familiar face on his crew. Captain Lee recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where Cohen asked what it was like working with Lucas again.

“Gosh, it was like déjà vu all over again,” he told Cohen on October 5. “It was great. It was great to have a familiar face. It worked, I think, because Eddie knew what he was getting in me. He didn’t have to go through trials and tribulations in getting accustomed to a new captain, and I didn’t have to go through the trials and tribulations of getting accustomed to a new bosun.”

The feeling seems mutual, as Lucas has also commented on their working my relationship. Lucas posted a promotional video of himself and Captain Lee having some goofy moments together to Harry Nilsson’s song “Best Friend.” Lucas captioned the video, “So excited to be back working with my Best friend Captain Lee Rosbach!”

Eddie Lucas Has Kept Busy While Not on the Show

Since leaving Below Deck after season 3, Lucas has continued to have a maritime passion. For the last five years, Lucas worked in Maryland with the Moran Towing Corporation, a Baltimore-based company specializing in marine transportation and towing, according to its website. Lucas docked all the ships that come into port. He decided to return to Below Deck during the winter season to get some extra money and enjoy the warmer weather.

Lucas has continued traveling the world and enjoying the outdoors. His Instagram is flooded with fishing, skiing, and concert photos. It also appears he’s been traveling around the world, with photos from New York City, Vietnam, Brazil, and more.

