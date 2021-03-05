Eddie Murphy Is Father to 10 Children

Eddie Murphy is a father of 10. The Coming 2 America star, 59, has fathered his brood – six daughters and four sons – with five different women.

Some of Murphy’s kids were even born in the same year with different mothers. The star is close with all of his children and many of them have followed in his footsteps with acting roles. Murphy’s daughter Bella even plays his daughter in Coming 2 America, per Yahoo Entertainment –although she had to audition for the role just like anyone else.

“I really got lucky with my kids,” Murphy told People magazine in 2016. “There really isn’t a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people.”

He added that “none” of his kids are like him.

“They are all totally different from each other,” he said. “None of them are chips off the old block. They all have their own thing, They’re good kids.”

Half of Eddie Murphy’s 10 Children Are With His Ex-Wife Nicole Mitchell

Nicole Mitchell, Murphy’s wife from 1993-2006, is the mother of five of his children.

Bria Murphy was born in 1989 when Murphy and Mitchell were still dating, per People. Son Myles was born in 1993, while daughter Shayne Audra Murphy arrived in 1994 after Murphy and Mitchell married. In 1999, another daughter, Zola Ivy, was born. And in 2002, a fourth daughter, Bella Zahra Murphy was born, according to Parade.

While Murphy and Mitchell were divorced by 2006, they share a good co-parenting relationship.

“Eddie and I are friends,” Mitchell told Radar Online. “He’s my babies’ daddy, so we speak to each other and have a great relationship and I think that’s important when you have children involved.”

Eddie Murphy’s Other Children Are With Past Girlfriends & His Current Fiancee

Murphy also has children with Paulette McNeely, Tamara Hood, Melanie Brown, and his current fiancée, Paige Butcher. The Nutty Professor star had a bit of baby crossover in 1989, when her first child, Eric was born to McNeely, his then-girlfriend, just four months before he had Bria, his first daughter with Mitchell.

In 1990, he also welcomed a son, Christian, with girlfriend Tamara Hood.

Angel Iris Murphy Brown was born in 2007 after Murphy’s divorce from Mitchell. Murphy and the child’s mother, “Scary” Spice Girl Melanie Brown, dealt with some headline-making paternity drama before it was confirmed that he was the little girl’s father.

The Spice Girls singer later told The Guardian that she has a friendly relationship with Angel’s father. Angel and her famous dad even share an April 3rd birthday.

“We go over there as a family, we have dinners together, everything is fine… now,” Mel B said. “He’s a great guy. Look, we fell in love with each other, we had a gorgeous child together.”

Murphy’s youngest two children are with Butcher. Daughter Izzy Oona Murphy was born in 2016, while son Max Charles Murphy arrived in 2018. Murphy’s youngest son’s middle name was given to him in honor of the actor’s brother, Charlie Murphy, who died of leukemia one year earlier, according to Today.

Murphy once told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that he gets mixed reactions when it comes to his supersized, blended family.

“Men kind of look at me like, ‘He’s crazy. How much did that s— cost?’” the actor joked, per People. “And women, it’s kind of like, something sexy about it I think.”

