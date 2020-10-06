Eddie Van Halen’s Final Instagram Post Was Dedicated to Brother Alex Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen, legendary songwriter, guitarist, and co-founder of the band Van Halen died on October 6, 2020, as first reported by TMZ. He was 65.

Van Halen, who started the rock band with his brother, Alex Van Halen, along with bassist Mark Stone (later replaced by Michael Anthony), and singer David Lee Roth in the early ’70s, died following a battle with throat cancer. Sources told TMZ that Van Halen was at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica when he died on Tuesday.

Alex Van Halen, 67, was by his younger brother’s side when he died, a fitting image as Van Halen’s final Instagram post was a tribute to him. On May 8, Van Halen shared a black-and-white photo of himself and his brother to his over 377,000 followers to wish the legendary drummer a happy birthday.

He captioned the picture, “Happy Birthday Al!! Love Ya!! #vanhalen #alexvanhalen #birthday #may #drummer #musician #musicians #family #rock #classicrock #rockband #love.”

While the music industry can tear family members apart, the Van Halen brothers, both born in Amsterdam, Holland, shared a tight bond throughout their entire lives. As children, they became classically trained pianists, before Alex Van Halen took up the drums and his younger brother started to play guitar.

In elementary school, after the family moved to Pasadena, California, the brothers started their first band together with three other students. They called themselves The Broken Combs and performed during lunchtime, according to the Van Halen News Desk.

Van Halen – You Really Got Me (Official Music Video)Watch the official music video for "You Really Got Me" by Van Halen 2015-03-12T23:50:47Z

Flash forward to 2007, Van Halen and his brother were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The band won the 1992 Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance with Vocal for their album, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, and is largely considered one of the most successful rock bands of the ’70s, ’80s, and early ’90s.

Van Halen’s Son Wolfgang Shared a Moving Tribue to His Father on Instagram



On Tuesday, Van Halen’s only son, Wolfgang, who became Van Halen’s bassist in 2006, and whose mother is the guitarist’s ex-wife, actress Valerie Bertinelli, wrote a moving tribute to his father on Instagram.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of his father he wrote:

I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.

Paul Stanley, Brian Wilson, Billy Idol, Lenny Kravitz & More Celebrity Musicians Paid Tribute to Van Halen on Twitter

I just heard about Eddie Van Halen and I feel terrible about it. Eddie was such a great guitarist and I remember how big Van Halen was, especially here in L.A. Love and Mercy to Eddie’s family & friends. pic.twitter.com/PY8fyrx1Lu — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) October 6, 2020



Fans, friends, and fellow musicians shared their favorite memories of Van Halen on social media following the guitarist’s death. Paul Stanley of KISS tweeted, “Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family.”

Legendary guitar and musical innovator Edward Van Halen. 1955-2020. Heaven will be electric tonight. pic.twitter.com/hdLd7atI74 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) October 6, 2020

Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart. I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/XpcTlPJq9A — Flea (@flea333) October 6, 2020

I am devastated at the news of the passing of my friend Eddie Van Halen. pic.twitter.com/hUyIdKXsdG — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) October 6, 2020

Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed. So shocking- One of the nicest, down to Earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad.Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family. pic.twitter.com/fwIw040YMX — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) October 6, 2020

The world lost an icon, innovator, showman, virtuoso, master songwriter and perhaps one of the biggest inspirations ever to learn how to play guitar. Heartbroken to hear of Eddie Van Halen’s passing. Our love, condolences and best wishes to his his family, friends and fans. #RIP pic.twitter.com/pGhPUXRzyb — Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 6, 2020

READ NEXT: Claudia Conway Calls Trump ‘A Joke’: Claims President Is Still Very Sick