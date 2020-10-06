Eddie Van Halen’s Only Child, Son Wolfgang Van Halen, Is a Talented Musician Himself

Eddie Van Halen had only one child: his son, Wolfgang Van Halen. Wolfgang Van Halen is a talented musician himself, having joined Van Halen when he was only 15.

Eddie Van Halen died at the age of 65 after a battle with throat cancer. He first confirmed the diagnosis in 2001. Eddie Van Halen is survived by his wife, Janie Liszewski, and his son, Wolfgang.

Here’s what you need to know about Eddie Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang Van Halen.

1. Wolfgang Van Halen Said: ‘I Don’t Think I Will Ever Fully Recover From the Loss’

Wolfgang Van Halen, 29, wrote in a tweet on October 6 that he wasn’t sure if he would survive the loss of his father.

He wrote:

I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from the loss. I love you so much, Pop.

2. Wolfgang Van Halen Was Born to Eddie Van Halen & Valerie Bertinelli

Wolfgang Van Halen was born to Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli. Bertinelli and Eddie Van Halen were married in 1981. They separated in 2001 and their divorce was finalized years later, Today reported.

Bertinelli released a memoir in 2008 sharing that she had cheated on Van Halen and he cheated on her when they were married. She also shared that she struggled with body image issues, Today reported. She and Van Halen married when she was just 20.

She said they divorced because, “I got tired of, once again, hiding and thinking this is not the life I want for myself, for Wolfie, especially, and I don’t want to keep treating Ed so badly.”

She said she really struggled for a time with feeling like she wasn’t giving her son the life he deserved.

3. Bertinelli Had a Miscarriage About 5 Years Before Giving Birth to Wolfgang Van Halen

Wolfgang was named after Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces when he was born. According to the Rome News-Tribune in 1981, Bertinelli had a miscarriage in 1986. She and Eddie Van Halen had been trying to have a child ever since the miscarriage, and didn’t have one until Wolfgang Van Halen was born in five years later in 1991.

In 2019, Wolfgang Van Halen shared a series of photos with his parents and titled the photos, “Family.”

4. Wolfgang Van Halen Is the Bassist for Van Halen & Joined When He Was Only 15

Wolfgang Van Halen, 29, is the bassist for Van Halen, having joined the band in 2006 when he replaced Michael Anthony, Music Radar reported at the time. He is 29 and the youngest member of Van Halen.

At the time when he joined Van Halen, he was only 15. Eddie Van Halen said about his son’s inclusion: “Wolfgang breathes new life into what we’re doing. He brings youthfulness to something that’s inherently youthful. He’s only been playing bass for three months, but it’s spooky. He’s locked tight and puts an incredible spin on our s***. The kid is kicking my a**!”

He officially debuted with the band on their 2007-2008 tour, Guitar World reported. He also helped write new songs and made bass a more prominent role in the band’s music. Guitar World said his inclusion gave the band a new vitality.

Before he joined Van Halen, he was a member of the group Tremont.

In July 2019, he shared that his father’s legacy was both a blessing and a curse, writing that it helps people get interested in how his own music sounds, but they might also judge his music if it doesn’t sound enough like his dad’s.

5. He Said He Didn’t Realize His Dad Was Famous Until He Picked Up Some Old CDs

In an interview with Guitar World, Wolfgang Van Halen said he didn’t realize his dad was famous until he started picking up some old CDs.

He said: “I didn’t notice until I started picking up CDs and saw his picture on them. I remember once when we got home from a trip and we were at LAX. I was probably only six, and I was half passed out and my mom was holding me. I just remember a bunch of flashing lights because paparazzi were following us. That’s the only memory I have that was unusual.”

