Election Day 2020: Freebies & Discounts

Election Day is finally here, but how will restaurants and stores be celebrating? Will there be any discounts or freebies to take advantage of?

A number of restaurants will be offering great deals this year to commemorate the day and encourage voter turnout.

Here’s what you should know:

Chili’s: Last week, Chili’s Bar & Grill announced that they would be offering $5 Presidente margaritas through Election Day.

This election season, head into Chili’s and grab a $5 Presidente until 11/3. Show your support for our cocktail in chief by commenting on this post using 🌶🇺🇸 – each comment is a separate entry & there is NO limit. You could win your very own Marg Party merch! pic.twitter.com/0WyB7IHaAX — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) October 28, 2020

Chopt: Chopt Salads will be offering free entrees to poll workers on Election Day, up to $15, according to Today. You must have proof of working the polls. In-store only at all locations.

Boston Market: Boston Market is offering one free slider from 9 p.m. until closing at all locations on Election Day, according to Today.

Jimmy Johns: According to 9 News, Jimmy John’s is offering 50% off one sandwich when you buy with the promo code SAVEON2. This deal is available through November 8, but only at participating locations.

Grubhub: Grubhub will also be getting in on the action by offering perks from a number of popular restaurants, like 7-Eleven and Burger King. According to King5, some deals include $3 off orders $18+ at Burger King, $10 off on orders of $30+ at California Pizza Kitchen, and free delivery from 7-11 on orders $15 and more.

Today is Vote Early Day, a national movement to remind you to cast your ballot before Election Day. Find out where you can vote early in your town with @HeadCountOrg at: https://t.co/1un6F68Ojy #VoteEarlyDay 💯 pic.twitter.com/b7ir2m5Evn — Grubhub (@Grubhub) October 24, 2020

Krispy Kreme: On Election Day, Krispy Kreme is offering one free original glazed doughnut at participating shops.

Lyft: Some people may already know this, but Lyft is offering free rides on Election Day. This is something the company has done for two years in an attempt to encourage voter turnout. They are also offering 50% off one ride up to $10 to a polling location or dropbox by using the code 2020VOTE.

This election day we're offering 50% off a ride up to $10 to any polling location or mail-in dropbox in the country using the code 2020VOTE. And for the first time ever, this offer applies to our network of bikes & scooters! https://t.co/rPZlcKRtY7 pic.twitter.com/Ueq3rdRFPP — Lyft (@lyft) September 16, 2020

Uber: Uber is doing something similar to Lyft by offering 50% off round-trip rides to and from voting polls, according to WTOP. The election writes that this applies to the company’s bikes and scooters.

Uber Eats will also be delivering food trucks to over 25 cities whose citizens show up to the polls on election day. The food offered will be Shake Shack, Milk Bar, and “other local favorites.”

If you can request a ride, you can get to the polls. 🗳🇺🇸 We’re offering discounted rides to and from your local polling location on #ElectionDay. Learn more → https://t.co/Sw05uMt9TM pic.twitter.com/3sLAVvMFch — Uber (@Uber) October 27, 2020

Planet Fitness: Planet Fitness is offering a free workout to anyone who votes from Election Day through November 8.

What To Expect On Election Day

This year, given the state of the world, which has been ravaged by the novel coronavirus, things may look a little different when it comes to the election. Sylvia Albert, director of voting and elections for Common cause, tells NJ.com, “The reality is anything could happen. We could sit here spending all our time talking about Michigan and Pennsylvania and for some reason it comes down to six electoral votes in Nevada. Absolutely anything is possible.”

And while it’s possible that we could find out the outcome of the election on November 3, it will depend on how long it takes the states to count their votes.

Recent stats from NJ.com show that if Biden is declared the winner in Florida, then he has a 99% chance of becoming the next president. If Minnesota votes for Trump, though, he has a 74% chance of being reelected.

The Washington Post adds that a recent Fox poll shows Biden pulling ahead 52% to 44%, which is “over 50 percent and four points larger than Hillary Clinton’s final 2016 margin.”

Given the variables at play, it’s going to be a matter of time to determine the next president of the United States.

READ NEXT: Why Yosef Aborady Is The Bachelorette 2020’s Villain