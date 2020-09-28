What is Elizabeth’s Father Chuck’s Net Worth on 90 Day Fiancé?

Elizabeth Potthast’s husband Andrei Castravat has had a rocky relationship with his wife’s family since the Moldovan native first arrived in the U.S. From issues with Andrei’s controlling attitude and short temper to his financial instability and lack of motivation to find steady employment, Elizabeth’s father Chuck has been thoroughly unimpressed with his son-in-law for the last several years.

Andrei and Chuck’s (already tense) relationship deteriorated even further after Andrei demanded Chuck to foot the cost of their second wedding during the most recent season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. Although Chuck hesitantly agreed to pay for the wedding, he and Elizabeth’s brother Charlie felt like Andrei was starting to take advantage of Chuck’s generosity.

It’s not uncommon for Elizabeth and Andrei to rely on Chuck for financial help, and since they have frequently turned to him for money in the past, fans might be wondering how Elizabeth’s father can afford to cover a second, lavish European wedding. What does Chuck Potthast do for work, and how much money does he bring home each year? What is his net worth? Keep reading for details.

Chuck Runs a Real Estate Business in Tampa & Owns Several Rental Properties in Florida

According to Screen Rant, Chuck runs his own real estate business in Tampa, called CMP Capital Investments, LLC. The outlet reports that CMP Capital Investments involves many multi-million dollar commissions based on the cost of the property, so Chuck likely receives a nice bonus on each of the properties sold.

While Chuck’s exact net worth isn’t publicly available at this time, Distractify reports that, being a real estate agent working in the state of Florida, Chuck likely earns upwards of $240,000 each year. Elizabeth’s father also owns several rental properties in Tampa which brings in additional cashflow to his gross annual income, and the reality family presumably gets some sort of pay for appearing on the TLC franchise alongside Elizabeth and Andrei.

Money has been a source of contention between Elizabeth and Andrei in the past, so when the reality stars planned their second (destination) wedding and Andrei “expected” Chuck to cover the cost once again, Elizabeth’s family wasn’t happy. Chuck had already covered their first wedding, and since Andrei had yet to find steady employment, Elizabeth’s brother Charlie felt like they were taking advantage of Chuck’s generosity.

Charlis voiced his issues with Andrei and Elizabeth borrowing money from Chuck while he gave a drunken speech at their wedding. Charlie accused his sister and brother-in-law of stealing from Chuck and promised to “protect” his father moving forward. “I’m going to protect [Chuck] and y’all aren’t going to, like, steal his money,” he slurs in the clip above.

He also questioned why Chuck would go out of his way to pay for a second wedding for the two when he already had seven other children to help support. “I think it was expensive,” Charlie said during an earlier episode of the show. “My dad has seven kids, so it’s like, did you do this for every other kid? No, you didn’t so, it’s like, why are you doing this for him?”

The 90 Day Fiancé Cast is Typically Paid $1,000 Per Episode, Although Some Guest Stars Aren’t Paid At All

The cast of 90 Day Fiancé reportedly makes very little money compared to many other stars featured on reality TV. Most of them make as little as $15,000 per season (depending on how many episodes the season features), with an added bonus of $2,500 to appear in the “Couples Tell All” finale at the end of the season, according to Cheat Sheet.

As for the Before the 90 Days spin-off, a source told Radar Online in 2018 that those cast members only earn “$500 to $1,000 per episode.” The insider added that the cast salaries increase slightly for those who appear on Happily Ever After, but it “doesn’t go up much more.”

Although Elizabeth’s family likely gets some sort of pay from the network for appearing on the show, some 90 Day guest stars don’t get paid anything at all. According to Distractify, David Toborowsky’s friend Chris Thieneman reportedly received no compensation for his time on the show, so a paycheck is still not guaranteed to supporting cast.

