Twitter Loves Ella Emhoff’s Inauguration Coat: See Photos

Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff is already wowing people on social media with her unique coat that she’s wearing to Harris’ inauguration ceremony. Emhoff is in design school herself and her style has impressed supporters in the past, too.

Harris and her stepchildren are very close. While Harris doesn’t have children of her own, she’s fully embraced her husband Douglas Emhoff’s two children. They’re so close that they have a special nickname for her: “Momala.”

Twitter Loves Her Inauguration Coat

People on Twitter have fallen in love with Ella Emhoff’s inauguration coat. Emma Gray of HuffPost wrote: “Already obsessed with second daughter Ella Emhoff and her whole *lewk* The coat! The glasses!”

Already obsessed with second daughter Ella Emhoff and her whole *lewk* The coat! The glasses! pic.twitter.com/eEGyQbA4RC — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) January 20, 2021

Jackie Fox of RTE News said she was obsessed with Emhoff’s coat.

Many are referring to her as a style icon.

i have to stan ella emhoff, style icon pic.twitter.com/kknwBqfHfX — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) January 20, 2021

Another person commented, “Ella Emhoff is the style icon we need.”

Ella Emhoff is the style icon we need pic.twitter.com/UzmRGBV47U — 𝙴𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚑𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚐 ☃️ (@ohhlilly) January 20, 2021

Esther Zuckerman of Thrillist said that she wants Emhoff’s coat.

Very into Ella Emhoff’s funky inauguration look. Want this coat. pic.twitter.com/pf90L3w0Oe — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) January 20, 2021

Another person wrote: “Ella Emhoff outfit said Bridgerton stans ONLY.” Bridgerton is a popular new series on Netflix.

ella emhoff’s outfit said bridgerton stans ONLY pic.twitter.com/MxHQN6tvXz — Kailee Carroll (@carroll_kailee) January 20, 2021

Another commented that her coat stole the show.

“IM DYYYYYING OVER @ella_emhoff’s amazing coat,” another wrote.

Emhoff Sometimes Designs Her Own Clothes

The shoulder embellishments on Ella Emhoff's coat? I smell a style icon in the making. — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) January 20, 2021

It’s not clear at the time of publication who designed Emhoff’s embellished coat, but it is possible that she designed her own inauguration outfit. Emhoff is a student of Parsons School of Design in New York City, so she brings a unique flair to her fashion choices. She had previously said that she was considering designing her own inauguration clothes.

Kamala Harris’ step daughter Ella Emhoff wearing Thom Browne & an embellished coat. Let me tell you, I am excited for the next 4 years! pic.twitter.com/lHgkHiKQLN — hautelemode (@hautelemess) January 20, 2021

Many people want Emhoff’s coat.

PLEASE get me Ella Emhoff’s coat https://t.co/EOlhbnuhlb — Sarah Keith (@lacunasmatatas) January 20, 2021

Others are loving an “eyebrow waggle” she did on live TV.

Lmaoooo Ella Emhoff’s eyebrow waggle this is amazing pic.twitter.com/DYoKI1fvHI — Jess Davidson (@DavidsonJess22) January 20, 2021

One person wrote: “I’m very excited for four years of Ella Emhoff.”

I’m very excited for four years of Ella Emhoff pic.twitter.com/8OnMfahEXx — Ann Limpert (@AnnLimpertDC) January 20, 2021

Emhoff mused about possibly knitting a suit for the inauguration ceremony itself, since it’s a once-in-a-lifetime event, Garage reported.

She said about the inauguration: “I want to (knit something), but like I was saying before, my style and my practice are so different, but I think I might have to just make an exception because for such a momentous occasion, I think it does require a pretty momentous outfit… I think I might have to do another suit. I think the suit at the speech went really well and I think I might have to do another one, maybe a knit one.”

She has a webpage where people can commission her for fashion pieces, but it notes that it is under construction and coming in 2021.

In January, she shared on Instagram that she was hosting a knits pants raffle to support For the Gworls. Out.com reported that Asanni Armon launched For the Gworls in 2019 to help two Black trans friends pay rent. At the time of her fundraiser, For the Gworls was pushing to raise $250,000 to assist Black trans people with rent and medical expenses.

Harris and Emhoff are very close. Harris once wrote in Elle that when she was sworn in as Senator, she agonized over missing some of Ella Emhoff’s swim meets. And when James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee, she had to miss Emhoff’s graduation. She said Emhoff was understanding, but she felt awful until colleague Maggie Hassan told her: “Our kids love us for who we are and the sacrifices we make. They get it.”

