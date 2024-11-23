Ellen DeGeneres Debuts ‘Shocking’ New Look With Brown Hair

Ellen DeGeneres has debuted a new look, according to a video posted by an English pub on Instagram. She is now a brunette.

The video showed DeGeneres with brown hair as she sat in a pub next to her wife Portia de Rossi. People magazine called the change “shocking.”

According to a November 22 US Weekly article, DeGeneres “showed off newly dyed strands while enjoying a night out with friends at the Farmer’s Dog.” She is now a “brunette,” Us Weekly reported.

That’s a big change for DeGeneres, whose short blonde locks have long been a part of her signature style.

Ellen DeGeneres Unveiled the New Hairstyle at an Acoustic Set at a Pub

The Farmers Dog Pub posted the video to its Instagram page. “@natalie_imbruglia @thetallirish @jamesblunt what a great night in the pub with @thecorrsofficial ..the way a good pub night should be ..acoustic set, a few drinks, great friends @jeremyclarkson1 thanks for organising it!” the page wrote.

DeGeneres and de Rossi can be seen in the video. The Farmers Dog Pub’s website says it is located in Oxford.

The video indicates that the pair was watching Natalie Imbruglia perform at the English pub. Imbruglia also shared the video to her Instagram page.

Although Us Weekly reported that the pub was in New York, Page Six confirmed that it was in the United Kingdom, reporting that the pair were watching live music with friends.

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Have Moved to England, Reports Say

The video emerged after TMZ reported that DeGeneres and de Rossi have moved to England in the wake of the 2024 presidential election in the United States.

They “have settled in a new home in the Cotswolds — a region in South West England, about 2 hours from London,” TMZ reported.

According to TMZ, the couple’s purchase of the home predated the presidential election, however it was a driving force for them to decide to move from the United States. They were “very disillusioned” with the results of the election, TMZ reported.

TMZ added that the couple appear to be picking up stakes from California for good as they plan to put their Montecito, California, mansion on the market and make the move to England permanent. DeGeneres was a vocal supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris in her election against former President Donald Trump.

However, a source told People Magazine, “Ellen was in England house hunting at the beginning of October. She ended up finding a house that she loved and purchased it shortly after.”

Of the tavern outing, People noted, “They hung out with [Clarkson’s partner, actress] Lisa Hogan and James Blunt, and The Corrs performed at the pub.”

People noted that DeGeneres has less holding her back from making an overseas move these days because her television talk show ended in May 2022.

In July 2024, she said in a Netflix comedy special, according to People, “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.”