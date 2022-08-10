Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Anne Heche ‘Dangerous’ Car Crash

Ellen DeGeneres sends condolences to her ex-girlfriend Anne Heche following her car accident and hospitalization.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ellen DeGeneres Speaks out for the First Time Since Anne Heche Crash: ‘I Don’t Want Anyone to Be Hurt’

“I don’t want anyone to be hurt,” DeGeneres said when asked about the accident, according to ET. She also agreed with the cameraman who said it was a “dangerous accident.”

“Sure was,” she said. She also confirmed that she had not been in touch with her former flame.

“We’re not in touch with each other,” DeGeneres said.

DeGeneres and Heche dated for three and a half years and, according to Page Six, were the “first lesbian power couple in Hollywood.”

Their relationship was not well received at first and Heche detailed that in a 1997 interview.

“I had told them that I was taking Ellen as my date and I was told if I took Ellen, I would lose my Fox contract,” Heche said, accordin to Page Six. “At that moment, she took my hand and said, ‘Do what they say,’ and I said, ‘No thanks.’”

The pair eventually split in August of 2000 and released a joint statement to People at the time.

“It is an amicable parting and we greatly value the 3 1/2 years we have spent together,” it read. Though a year later DeGeneres claims that wasn’t exactly the case.

“She walked out the door and I haven’t spoken to her since, I don’t have the answers,” DeGeneres told the Los Angeles Times in 2001.

DeGeneres has been married to Portia de Rossi since 2008.

Anne Heche Is ‘in a Coma, in Critical Condition & on a Ventilator’ Following Firey Crash

On Friday, August 5, Heche was severely injured in a car accident after her vehicle crashed into a home in Los Angeles and burst into flames, according to the New York Times.

As of Wednesday, she remained “in a coma, in critical condition and on a ventilator,” the outlet reported.

“She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” a rep told Reuters and had not woken up since the incident.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, it took “59 Firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure, and rescue one female adult found within the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition.”

It’s unclear at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved. According to the NY Times, “Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department said on Wednesday that the cause of the crash was part of the investigation and that no charges had been filed. She said that after the crash, a warrant was obtained for a blood sample taken on the day of the crash.”