Elon Musk Discusses ‘Beautiful’ Italian PM After ‘Love’ Bomb Photos Go Viral

Photos of Elon Musk with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have gone viral, with the New York Post declaring that they amounted to a “public love in” and Politico reporting that Musk love-bombed Meloni at the event.

However, Musk denied being romantically involved with Meloni in a September 24 post on X, opening up about the rumors. “I was there with my Mom. There is no romantic relationship whatsoever with PM Meloni,” he wrote.

Meloni shared a video of Musk gushing praise for her on her X page.

As he introduced her, Musk said that Meloni was “someone who is even more beautiful on the inside than she is on the outside,” the video shows. He said she was someone he admired and who “has done an incredible job as the prime minister of Italy. Italy is experiencing record economic growth, record low unemployment. It’s great. She is also someone who is authentic, honest, and truthful. And that can’t always be said about politicians.”

Musk “love-bombs ‘beautiful’ Giorgia Meloni at think tank awards,” Politico reported.

According to The Post, the moment occurred at the Atlantic Council’s Global Citizen Awards dinner at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York on September 23.

At one point, according to The Post, Musk and Meloni “appeared to stare briefly into each other’s eyes” when he presented her with the award.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Praised Elon Musk as a ‘Precious Genius’ at the Event, Reports Say

Politico reported that Meloni requested that Musk present her with the award, which caused some controversy.

According to Politico, Meloni also praised Musk at the event, calling him a “precious genius.”

According to Politico, it’s not the first time Musk has met Meloni. Meloni hosted Musk “at her official residence in Rome last year, where they discussed shared interests like the West’s declining birth rates and the potential of artificial intelligence,” Politico reported.

He was also a guest speaker at a festival in Italy “hosted by Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party last December,” Politico reported.

Meloni shared a photo showing her with Musk on her X page and wrote, “It was a great honor for me to receive this illustrious recognition, for which I thank the entire Atlantic Council. I am also deeply grateful to @elonmusk for his words of appreciation and for having presented me with the award.”

Meloni Recently Split From Her Long-Time Partner, Reports Say

According to Reuters, Meloni “split from her long-time partner in 2023.” Musk is not married although he has children with multiple women.

According to CNN, Meloni “has broken up with her TV journalist boyfriend after lewd comments in which he grabbed his genital area as he propositioned a co-host to a ‘threesome or foursome,'” which “led to the suspension of his television show.”

Andrea Giambruno is the father of her daughter, 7, according to CNN.

“Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it. I will defend what we were, I will defend our friendship, and I will defend, at all costs, a seven-year-old girl who loves her mother and loves her father, as I was unable to love mine,” Meloni announced, according to CNN.