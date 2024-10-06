Elon Musk Jumping Photos Go Viral as Jokes, Memes Fly

Photos of Tesla CEO Elon Musk jumping on stage at the Donald Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on October 5 have gone viral and sparked a series of memes on social media, including on Musk’s own platform.

Many people shared photos of Musk jumping from Getty Images.

And many other people quickly turned the Musk jumping photos into a meme and joked about it.

Here are some of the original photos from the Getty series.

Reaction to the October 5 Musk jump was mixed and tended to break down along political lines, with some making fun of Musk for the moment and others praising it. The Musk jump immediately turned into a meme. “Elon Musk Jumped for Trump at Butler Rally It was weird,” wrote New York Magazine. Others loved the moment. “@elonmusk takes the stage and he’s as iconic as you can expect,” wrote a person who shared the video of Musk jumping on X, which Musk owns. Another person on X declared Musk “The funnest billionaire.”

On TikTok, reactions were also mixed. “It’s like a South Park episode,” wrote one person on a video of the jumping moment. “Jumps like a toddler,” wrote another person on the same thread. But another person wrote, “Elon is so genuine! It’s refreshing to see.”

Musk jumped into the air when he was walking on stage to speak on behalf of Trump at the Butler rally, where Trump returned for the first time since the failed assassination attempt against his life at the same venue in July.

The Jokes & Memes Flew on Musk’s Own Platform After the Jumping Moment

Video of Musk jumping on stage in Butler also went viral.

The jokes flew. “Why does Elon Musk jump like a roblox character LMAO,” wrote one person on X, which Musk owns.

Not all of the memes were positive.

Here are some of the other memes from Musk’s jumping moment:

A Musk parody site was ready with a joke.

Musk has a net worth in 2024 of $264 billion, according to Forbes. Forbes has him as the #1 richest person in the world on its current list. “Elon Musk cofounded seven companies, including electric car maker Tesla, rocket producer SpaceX and artificial intelligence startup xAI,” Forbes wrote of Musk’s wealth. “He owns about 12% of Tesla excluding options, but has pledged more than half his shares as collateral for personal loans of up to $3.5 billion.”

Elon Musk’s Mom Posted a Photo of Him Jumping in 2020

Musk’s mom, Maye Musk, posted a video of Musk jumping in June 4, 2020.

“It was so much fun to see ⁦@elonmusk jump twice after the successful ⁦@NASA ⁦@SpaceX launch. Happy someone caught him in the act. #ProudMom,” she captioned it.

But it’s not the only otheer time Musk has jumped on camera in a viral moment, either.

In June, a video of Musk dancing and jumping on stage at a shareholders meeting also went viral on TikTok.

At the Butler rally, Musk emphasized freedom of speech and stressed the importance of registering to vote while throwing his support for Trump.