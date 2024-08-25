Elon Musk on Telegram Founder Pavel Durov’s Arrest: ‘Executed for Liking a Meme’

Pavel Durov, founder and CEO of the messaging app Telegram, was arrested in France in connection with the app’s moderation, Reuters reported. Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter (now called X) in 2022, has already taken to his own platform to speak about Durov’s reported arrest.

In one of his tweets, Musk shared a theoretical idea that it’s now six years later, after Durov’s arrest, and people are “being executed for liking a meme.”

Telegram is one of the top social media platforms, ranked just after Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok and WeChat, BBC reported. The platform is expected to have one billion users by next year, according to Reuters. It offers end-to-end encrypted messaging and “channels” for groups of users.

Musk Said the 2nd Amendment Is Needed to Protect the 1st Amendment

Musk retweeted a post about Durov and wrote: “POV: It’s 2030 in Europe and you’re being executed for liking a meme.” The post he retweeted was by an account called OSINTdefender which shared news of Durov’s arrest.

Musk, who has 195.5 million followers on X, also retweeted a message from the X AI called Grok, answering the question: “Was Pavel arrested in Paris?”

Musk wrote: “Check out this ad for the First Amendment. It is very convincing.”

In a later tweet he wrote: “The 2nd amendment is the only reason long-term that the 1st amendment will be upheld.”

Durov’s last post on X was on July 31 where he announced the launch of the Telegram Browser.

He had recently posted a couple more times on X, after not having any posts since late 2022.

Durov Was Arrested in Connection with ‘Lack of Moderators’ on Telegram, According to Reports

According to BBC, Durov was arrested by French police after his private jet landed at Le Bourget Airport. BBC noted that officials said he was arrested “under a warrant for offences related to the popular messaging app.”

According to Reuters, citing the French media website TF1, Durov was arrested as part of a police investigation of “lack of moderators on Telegram” that may have allowed for criminal activity the messaging app.

He was traveling from Azerbaijan and was arrested at 8 p.m. local time, The Guardian reported. A representative of the Russian embassy in Francy said they were taking steps to “clarify” the situation, despite not yet receiving an appeal from Durov’s team, The Guardian reported.

The French website TF1, according to a Google-translated version, reported that this was a preliminary investigation. TF1 also noted, according to the Google-translated report, that lack of moderation was just one facet of the arrest, coupled with concerns that Telegram allowed the use of disposable phone numbers and cryptocurrency that might allow for criminal activity like drug trafficking. Durov’s case will likely go to a judge on Saturday night and then possible indictment on Sunday, TF1 noted.

Durov had previously said that he wanted Telegram to avoid geopolitics and be a “neutral platform,” BBC reported.

Telegram was founded by Durov and his brother, Nikolia, in 2013, The Guardian reported. Durov left Russia the next year after not complying with certain government demands, BBC reported. Telegram was banned in Russia in 2018 after Durov would not hand over user data, but the ban was lifted in 2021.