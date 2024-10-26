Celebrity Hairstylist Unloads on ‘Rude’ Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively

A celebrity hairstylist has slammed Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, and Anne Hathaway in a new podcast interview.

Emanuel Miller told the “What It Was Like” podcast that Hathaway and Lopez “are two of the worst A-listers he’s ever worked with over the years,” Page Six reported. Page Six described Miller’s interaction with Lopez as “awful.” The hairstyle said on the podcast that working with Hathaway was the “worst experience.”

The podcast video is captioned “The rudest celeb I ever worked with” on TikTok.

“We were told the next guest is on her way,” he said on the podcast, referring to a talk show he was working on. Because it was Lopez, Miller was told to “clear the room” as “suddenly there was an instant panic.”

“I’ve been doing a lot of talk shows in the green room with a lot of actors and I’ve never had that experience,” Miller said.

“So I went back into the room to get my overcoat that was hanging over a chair and when I turned around, Jennifer walked into the room,” he claimed. He said he told her, “Hello, Jennifer. We worked together on ‘Monster in Law.'”

“Jennifer just looked at me, just gave me a blank stare, and then looked away to her bodyguards” as if she was saying “You were told to get this trash and clear the room. Why isn’t this room cleared?”

“It confirmed everything of you can’t even find words to say yes or hello, I remember. Or again how are you? She just gave a look as if I need this room cleared, that’s what you were told – to do your job,” he said in the series of videos posted on the podcast’s TikTok page.

The Hairstylist Says Anne Hathaway Treated Him ‘Like a Servant” & Blake Lively Didn’t Talk to Anyone

Miller said on the podcast that he didn’t have a good experience working on a movie with Hathaway.

“I did a film with Anne Hathaway and that was one of my worst experiences,” Miller alleged on this week’s episode of the “What It Was Like” podcast.

“Anne never acknowledged me as a person. For four and a half months, she treated me like a servant.” He added, “I was doing [Anne’s] hair personally, just one on one, I was just doing her hair. ‘Your daughter. Do you have other children?’ or ‘How long have you been married?’ There was never any personal conversation.”

Hathaway told Page Six that she had a different recollection. “It’s unfortunate to hear that Manny’s memory of our time together differed so dramatically from mine,” she said to the publication. “I continue to wish him nothing but the best.”

Miller said that Blake Lively wasn’t friendly because she invited the crew to lunch at her movie but “I didn’t see her speak to anybody.” He said she was making pastries for the lunch but “there was no food ready” and she was “dismissive from the get-go.” According to Miller, “the kitchen was a disaster” and he believed some of Lively’s family members seemed “to be afraid of her.”

Emanuel Miller Praised Other Stars During the Interview

Although he didn’t have kind words for Hathaway or Lopez, Miller did have positive experiences with some other stars.

He listed Cate Blanchett, Johnny Depp, and Tom Hanks as stars who were friendly to him.

But he said that Russell Crowe actually hit him. Miller accused the star of telling him “not now,” and “he just swung at me and hit me.”

He said that after one scene Crowe pulled him to the back of a restaurant and then said, “Do you know what it takes to do what I do?” and he was in tears. He said Crowe was giving him a clue “into an insecurity” of an actor.