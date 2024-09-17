‘America’s Got Talent’ Teen Cheerleader’s ‘Heartbreaking’ Cause of Death Released

“America’s Got Talent” contestant Emily Gold has died at the age of 17, according to People Magazine and an Instagram post from her varsity dance team.

People reported that her cause of death was suicide. Gold, described by People as a Los Osos High School dancer, was discovered deceased on September 13 at 11:52 p.m., the magazine reported.

LOHS Varsity Dance confirmed Gold’s death on Instagram, writing, “It is with such a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beautiful, kind, and loving Emily Gold, Senior and Varsity Dance Captain. Emily has always embodied every aspect of our core team values through her strength, commitment, kindness, compassion, and the most humble heart. She will be remembered as a leader, role model, friend, and sister to her teammates.”

The post concluded, “Our sweet sweet Emily – We love you endlessly and miss you more than words can ever express. Everything we do is for you, our beautiful angel.”

The comment thread filled up with tributes. “Such devastating and deeply heartbreaking news. Keeping her family in my heart thoughts today as they manage this new life and reality without her earthside, 💔🕯️” one person wrote.

Police Found a ‘Pedestrian Down in Lanes’ on a California Highway, Reports Say

California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Rodrigo Jimenez told People that “officers from the California Highway Patrol Rancho Cucamonga area responded to a pedestrian down in lanes.”

Jimenez told People that Gold was struck by at least one vehicle. According to USA Today, Gold was found deceased on State Route 210 in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

“When the officers arrived, they located a female, 17 year old, who was struck by at least one other vehicle in the carpool lane on eastbound 210,” Jimenez said to People. “The female did succumb to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The LOHS Varsity Dance Instagram page wrote, “We thank everyone for the love and support during this time of grief and just ask that you keep the Gold family in your thoughts and prayers. ✨”

According to Parade, Los Osos High School principal Eric Cypher wrote in a statement, “I’m sorry to share tragic news with you regarding a fellow Grizzly. Emily was on both our Varsity Dance Team and Varsity Cheer squad. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they grieve.”

Emily Gold & the Other Members of the Varsity Dance Team Earned Praise From AGT Judge Simon Cowell, Reports Say

The Instagram page shared videos and photos of the team’s “America’s Got Talent” appearance. People reported that the team was eliminated in the quarterfinals in August but was praised by Judge Simon Cowell.

“It was absolutely brilliant,” Cowell said then, according to People. “What I loved about this was first of all the energy. I think what I just saw is everything a great school should be doing, which is encouraging talent and friendship. ”

At the time, People spoke to Gold. “When I’m performing, I’m really thinking about all the corrections because we get corrections up until five minutes before we go on stage. So to really just think about all those so that we apply them is my biggest priority on stage,” she told People at the time.

A GoFundMe page was organized to help Gold’s family. “With great sadness we share our Los Osos Grizzly Emily Gold has passed away. As a community lets come together and support the Gold family in this difficult time. Please know this money will go directly to the family to support them and help with expenses,” the page reads.