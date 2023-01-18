Former ‘Bachelorette’ Says 2022 Was One of Her ‘Hardest Years’ Ever

A former “Bachelorette” says 2022 was one of the “hardest years of my life,” but she thinks 2023 will be a lot brighter.

Emily Maynard Johnson starred as the Bachelorette on the 8th season of the “Bachelorette,” accepting a proposal from Jef Holm. She was chosen by Brad Womack on “The Bachelor,” season 15. Many fans remember Maynard Johnson for her single motherhood and tragedy as her race car driver fiance, Ricky Hendrick, died in a plane crash before she went on the shows, according to US Magazine.

According to US Magazine, she married Tyler Johnson in 2014. Maynard Johnson and her husband have five children together as well as Maynard Johnson’s daughter from her relationship with Hendrick.

On Instagram, she now describes herself as “mommy of 6. wife to hot guy from church. mountaineer.”

Emily Maynard Johnson Wrote That She Expects 2023 to Get ‘Bigger & Brighter’

On January 3, 2023, Maynard Johnson shared a video of her baby Jones smiling to Instagram and wrote:

2022 was one of the hardest years of my life, but I’m seeing glimmers of hope and beauty that only be one of those perfect, intangible ‘God gifts.’ Everyone told me that when Jones hit a milestone it would be such a big deal and I wasn’t sure what they meant by that until he smiled at me for the first time. I had to put music over this video because I sound like an actual crazy person, but to say I have watched it a hundred times would be an understatement. I can already see glimpses of how much joy he’s going to continue to bring to our house and it makes so sad for all the days I spent worrying, but isn’t that like every hardship in life? When we come out on the other side, it’s almost like you forget how hard it was going through it. This smile was the start and I know it’s only going to get bigger and brighter in 2023. ❤️

A fan responded in the comment thread, “Jones will be one of the biggest blessings that God gave you!. So much love and happiness will come from Jones to your family. Enjoy him and worry some more – because that’s what good mamas do! Lol. We worry about our babies – from birth to adulthood!”

Another fan wrote in Maynard Johnson’s Instagram comment thread, “I teach special needs mostly those with the same needs as your perfect little one. Every day they teach me about love, patience and compassion. To me they are perfect in every way, it’s us that aren’t.”

In November, Emily Maynard Johnson Revealed That Jones Has Down Syndrome

In November 2022, Maynard Johnson revealed that her new son has Down Syndrome. She shared a photo of her family and wrote:

SURPRISE! On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world. During my surgery we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome, and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God’s perfect plan and know Jones is going to be a blessing to our family. He was in the NICU for a little over a month and is thankfully now home in all the chaos and we couldn’t love him more. Thank you to everyone at @levinechildrens for all that you did for our family. Im so happy to finally share the news and can share all the pictures with you guys! He’s absolutely the cherry on top! 🍒

