Top Model Reveals Man Told Her to ‘Put on a Shirt’ in Viral TikTok Video

Top model Emily Ratajkowski revealed in a TikTok video that a stranger on the street told her to “put on a shirt” while she was recording the video.

“Girl, put on a shirt,” a man’s voice is heard in the background of the TikTok video, which Ratajkowski posted to her page on August 21. “Wait for it: man tells me to put on a shirt,” Ratajkowski captioned the video, which shows the model walking down the street in a tight gray tank top and black yoga pants.

The TikTok video, which Ratajkowski posted to her page @emrata, had 1.8 million views as of August 23.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Caption on the TikTok Video Was a Play on a Viral Trend

Ratajkowski captioned the video, “famously not demure, famously not mindful.” That’s a play on another TikTok trend by influencer Jools Lebron.

“Your demure is what it means to you. It’s being mindful and considerate of the people around you, but also of yourself and how you present to the world,” Lebron explained to CBS News.

According to CBS News, Lebron started the demure and mindful trend in August by sharing a video showing her applying makeup and said, “See how I do my makeup for work? Very demure, very mindful. I don’t do too much. I’m very mindful while I’m at work. See how I look? Very presentable. A lot of you girls go to the interview, looking like Marge Simpson and go to the job looking like Patty and Selma, not demure.”

Other stars, including Jennifer Lopez, have since embraced the trend.

Fans Sprang to the Defense of Emily Ratajkowski

Fans came to Ratajkowski’s defense in her comment thread. “Imagine saying that to emily ratajkowski,” wrote one.

“The audacity to speak to a stranger like that. You should dress and be whoever you choose to be,” another fan wrote.

“I never acknowledge them either. Let them feel embarrassed for talking to themselves because I don’t exchange my, very valuable, energy for free💅” wrote another.

“We should band together and all buy and wear the same top,” wrote another fan. “You magically had your camera on at least,” wrote another.

Ratajkowski opened up about her relationship with physical appearance in a book of essays called “My Body.”

“Beauty was a way for me to be special,” wrote Ratajkowski, according to People Magazine. “When I was special, I felt my parents’ love for me the most.”

She wrote that she felt both empowered and trapped “within the confines of a cis-hetero, capitalist, patriarchal world,” when she profited from her looks as a model, People reported.

“Whatever influence and status I’ve gained were only granted to me because I appealed to men,” Ratajkowski wrote in the book’s introduction, according to People. “My position brought me in close proximity to wealth and power and brought me some autonomy, but it hasn’t resulted in true empowerment. That’s something I’ve gained only now, having written these essays and given voice to what I’ve thought and experienced.”