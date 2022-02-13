Eminem’s Dyed Hair & Beard Photos From Blonde to Brown

In his appearances before the Super Bowl 2022, where he is performing in the halftime show, Eminem sported a very difficult look from how most people remember him. His hair is brown and he has a beard.

Because his hair used to be blonde, that has a lot of people wondering whether Eminem dyes his hair. You can see photos of Eminem then and now throughout this article. Which version of Eminem will show up in the halftime show? Time will tell.

Does Eminem dye his hair?

According to Boston25, Eminem does dye his hair, but it’s the other way around. He used to dye his hair blonde; brown is his natural hair color, the television station reported.

“I was never able to get used to #Eminem with the beard…… He looks like Eminem, in disguise,” wrote one Twitter user.

I was never able to get used to #Eminem with the beard…… He looks like Eminem, in disguise 😆 — ABG Lokka (@theABGreen) February 13, 2022

Here’s what you need to know:

Eminem Has Sported a Brown Beard & Hair for Several Years Now

Photos (see one example above), show Eminem sporting the brown beard and hair look dating back to 2020. In fact, it turns out that Eminem has been spotted with a beard since at least 2017, according to Allure.

Here are some other photos of Eminem with the beard and brown hair.

For years, it was difficult to find Eminem with any hair on his face as this fan page noted:

@Eminem with some facial hair – I went through over 5k photos of him I got on my laptop and only found these pic.twitter.com/wwUiOmuCN3 — Marshall Mathers ♥ (@EMINEM_SlimTeam) February 8, 2014

In 2017, UpRoxx actually ran a story headlined, “Eminem’s Beard Might Just Be The Weirdest Development Of 2017.”

Eminem commented on his then new facial hair in 2017 on Instagram, writing, “Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit. With a beard. #thedefiantones.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem)

The post received more than 1.8 million likes.

People Weighed in on Eminem’s New Look on Twitter

I just want to stroke @Eminem beard to wish him an amazing fuvking time, you've got this cause we've got you… ♥🌹 xxx https://t.co/sm5o2ygnLi — Leslie Norrie (@NorrieLeslie) February 13, 2022

Eminem’s beard and brown hair were topics on Twitter.

“If Eminem walks out on the stage today with no beard and blonde hair I will actually die,” wrote one woman.

“If @eminem can color his beard so can I right? Just For Meneminem,” a man wrote.

“Looking forward to seeing Eminem’s beard tonight,” a woman wrote.

Eminem Used to Have Blonde Hair

The photos above show Eminem as many people remember him – with blonde hair.

Here are some more photos of Eminem as most remember him.

