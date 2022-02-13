Have Eminem or Snoop Dogg Ever Performed at the Super Bowl?

Eminem and Snoop Dogg will be taking on one of the biggest stages on earth as they perform for the first time during the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show.

“The first Super Bowl in Los Angeles this century will feature a star-studded halftime show befitting of Hollywood,” the NFL announced.

The halftime show will be a celebration of hip hop, with Eminem and Snoop Dogg sharing the headline spot with Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, according to the Associated Press.

Dre promised surprises during the halftime show, and said at a press briefing that two deaf musicians, Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes, will be joining in the halftime show as the first-ever deaf performers at a Super Bowl halftime show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Snoop Dogg Said His Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance Is ‘a Dream Come True’

Snoop Dogg told the Associated Press that performing at the Super Bowl halftime show will be “a dream come true.”

“I’m still thinking I’m in a dream because I can’t believe that they will let a real hip-hop artist grace the stage in an NFL Super Bowl,” he said. “We’re just going to wait for that moment and put something together that’s spectacular, and do what we’re known for doing and add on to the legacy.”

He said at a press briefing that the halftime show is a “great moment” that will combine “the biggest sporting event in the world” with “the biggest form of music in the world.”

Snoop Dogg said that he won’t be nervous on stage, but when he is watching his performance, he expects to be nervous.

“For me, when performing, I never let the moment get bigger than me,” he told the AP. “I’m not going to understand it until it happens. While it’s happening, I’m in the zone. I’m stuck to the script, laser focused, being on point, sounding good, looking good and feeling good. I want to give off a great presentation. After the fact, it’s when I’ll be nervous about watching it to see what the reaction is. But while I’m going through it, it’s nothing.”

Eminem Played a Part at the 2006 Super Bowl in Detroit, But It’s His First Halftime Show Performance

While it will be Eminem’s first Super Bowl halftime show performance, it won’t be his first involvement with the Super Bowl. The Detroit native made appearances at Super Bowl XL in 2006, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“Eminem has a Super Bowl history: In 2006, he was part of the Detroit festivities around Super Bowl XL, including an exclusive Shadybowl Superparty at the State Theatre. In 2011, his ‘Imported From Detroit’ commercial spot with Chrysler was one of that year’s hottest Super Bowl ads,” the Detroit Free Press reported.

“We appreciate the NFL for even entertaining hip-hop because we know a lot of people that don’t want hip-hop onstage,” Snoop Dogg said at the press briefing, according to the AP. “But we’re here now and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

