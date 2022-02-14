Eminem, Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre: The Stats on the Rap Icons

For many Super Bowl watchers, the halftime performances of Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are nostalgic throwbacks to their childhoods. Indeed, the performers burst into prominence in the years between the 1980s and early 2000s.

Believe or not, but they’re middle-aged men today. All of that has a lot of people wondering: How old is Eminem? What’s the age of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre? What are their heights?

In fact, the trailer for the Super Bowl halftime performance starts with an older Eminem facing his younger self.

Here are the stats for the hip-hop legends:

Eminem Age & Height: How Old Is Eminem?

The trailer and photos, even from 2020, show that Eminem has adopted a new look. Many remember him as a skinny blonde kid with glasses. Now he’s a middle-aged man with a brown beard and hair (we know; it makes us feel old too).

What is Eminem’s age? Eminem was born October 17, 1972. That makes him 49-years-old at the time of Super Bowl 2022. How tall is Eminem? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he’s only 5 foot 8 inches tall.

Here’s a reminder of how Eminem looked when he was young.

According to Biography.com, Eminem was born Marshall Bruce Mathers III in Missouri, but he was raised in Warren, Michigan, near Detroit. His troubled childhood was prominently featured in his music and the movie based on his life, “8 Mile.”

The Slim Shady LP, the first album that broke through, was released in 1999, Biography.com reported.

Snoop Dogg Age & Height: How Old Is Snoop Dogg?

How old is Snoop Dogg? Snoop Dogg was born on October 20, 1971, in Long Beach, California, according to Biography.com. That makes him 50-years-old at the time of the 2022 Super Bowl.

According to Biography.com, Snoop was born Cordozar Calvin Broadus Jr., but his mother thought he looked like Snoopy, the cartoon character. Dr. Dre helped save him from a life of arrests and the Crips gang, noticing his talent, and performing with him in 1992, Biography.com reported.

Dre produced Snoop’s iconic 1993 album, “Doggystyle.”

How tall is Snoop Dogg? His height makes him one of the world’s tallest famous rappers. He stands 6 foot 4 inches tall, according to Heightline.

Dr. Dre Age & Height: How Old is Dr. Dre?

According to Biography.com, Dr. Dre was born on February 18, 1965. That means Dr. Dre’s age is 56, but he will be 57 years old shortly after the Super Bowl.

Dr. Dre was born in Compton, California as Andre Romelle Young to parents who were both singers, the site reports. He helped form the iconic group N.W.A. (Niggaz With Attitude) in 1985.

“The group’s second album, Straight Outta Compton (1988), sold more than 2 million copies and marked the arrival of a new genre—gangsta rap,” Biography.com reported.

How tall is Dr. Dre? He stands 6ft 1 inches in height and weighs 225 pounds, according to Celebheights.com.

READ NEXT: OnlyFans Model Accused of Stabbing Boyfriend