Eminem, Snoop Dogg & Kendrick Lamar: Who Has the Highest Net Worth?

Who has the biggest net worth of these three Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performers: Eminem, Snoop Dogg, or Kendrick Lamar?

The three music stars appeared together at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, February 13, 2021, and have had long storied careers.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rapper Eminem’s Net Worth Is Estimated to Be $230 Million as of 2022

Of the three, Eminem’s net worth appears to be the biggest, according to net worth searches from celebritynetworth.com. Eminem, whose legal name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, was thrust into the spotlight after he joined Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment and released “The Slim Shady LP” in 1999. After that, it seemed everything he touched turned to gold.

His net worth, according to the site, is estimated to be $230 million.

“Eminem is a multi-platinum selling American rapper, producer and actor,” the site wrote. “As of this writing, Eminem’s net worth is $230 million. He is consistently one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world. In a given year, Eminem makes around $20 million a year. In years where he is actively touring to support an album, that number can easily approach $30-50 million.”

Eminem makes his money in other ventures outside of music, as well.

He has two books, Angry Blonde and The Way I Am, as well as various other business ventures including a Detroit area restaurant, Mom’s Spaghetti, named after an iconic lyric of one of his songs.

Rapper Snoop Dogg Net Worth Is Estimated to Be $150 Million as of 2022

Coming in second, and not even close is rapper Snoop Dogg (legal name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) with an estimated net worth of $150 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

“Snoop Dogg is a West Coast-based rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, media personality, entrepreneur, and actor,” the site wrote. “As of this writing, Snoop Dogg has a net worth of $150 million. His music career began in 1992 when he was discovered by Dr. Dre. He went on to release a number of classic songs and albums under the Death Row Records label. Snoop Dogg is one of the wealthiest and most successful rappers to come out of the 1990s rap scene, and one of the few still recording today.”

Snoop Dogg became a star when his solo album “Doggystyle”, was released by Death Row Records in 1993. It was an instant success and proved Snoop Dogg was here to stay.

He continues to record and release music, make public appearances, and dip his toes in everything from film making, fighting commentary and now owns Death Row Records, the very label that released his first album.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar Net Worth Is Estimated to Be $75 Million as of 2022

Kendrick Lamar (born Kendrick Lamar Duckworth) is the star with the lowest net worth at just $75 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

This is due, in part, to his age in the industry having debuted in 2012 more than a decade after Eminem’s career kicked off and nearly 20 after Snoop Dogg’s.

“Kendrick Lamar is an American rapper who has a net worth of $75 million dollars,” the site reported. “He is one of the most popular and highest-paid rappers on the planet. To date he has earned more than $180 million in his career. In 2018 alone he earned $60 million, which made him one of the highest-paid entertainers for the year.”

