WATCH: Eminem & Dr. Dre’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Eminem and Dr. Dre were among the five Super Bowl halftime performers celebrating hip hop at the first Super Bowl ever. You can watch video of the Super Bowl halftime performance of Eminem and Dr. Dre later in this story.

The halftime performance started with Dr. Dre and Snoop in a white mock up of a city street. Eventually, 50 Cent joined them.

All of the halftime performers are hip hop and R&B legends and, to some degree, the halftime show is a tribute to 1990s hip hop and R&B, as well as Los Angeles music. The other performers are Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.

50 Cent made a surprise appearance.

The Super Bowl airs on NBC on February 13, 2022, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. It’s located in Los Angeles, California. The Super Bowl will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here’s what you need to know:

A trailer video, which you can watch below, was released by “Straight Outta Compton” director F. Gary Gray. It is titled, “The Call.” It gives a hint of some of the songs you can expect during the halftime show.

These are the songs played in the trailer: “Rap God” by Eminem. “The Next Episode” by Snoop Dogg. “Family Affair” by Mary J. Blige. “Humble” by Kendrick Lamar. “California Love” by Dr. Dre.

In the trailer, you see an older Eminem looking at a younger version of himself. Then Snoop emerges in a classic low-rider car. Blige enters in a blue coat. She’s seen in Times Square and gets in a car to Los Angeles. Lamar is seen writing songs. Finally, there is a beach scene with a large keyboard. We see the skyline of Los Angeles, and Dr. Dre appears on screen. They all walk toward the Super Bowl at the end of the video.

According to Biography.com, Eminem was born Marshall Bruce Mathers III in 1972 in Missouri. However, he grew up in Warren, Michigan, near Detroit, which defined his music career. He has been known as Slim Shady, and starred in a movie based on his life called “8 Mile.”

Dr. Dre Promised That the Show Will Introduce the ‘Next Saga’ of His Career

Dr. Dre wrote on Instagram that the performance will “introduce the next saga of my career.”

He wrote:

I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show. This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!!

Thus, there could also be a surprise or two.





Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Blige spoke about what people can expect at a press conference before the Super Bowl. You can watch that video above. Dre said the artists want to inspire kids and make it the “best Super Bowl halftime show ever.”

Dre added, “I wake up and count my blessings.”

“Keeping it all the way real, I’m not trying to be egotistical or anything like that, but who else could do this show in LA?” said Dre.

He said that it’s an LA Super Bowl featuring an LA team and LA hip hop and soul.

Dre called hip hop the “biggest genre of music on the planet right now.” He said it took too long for “us to be recognized…We’re going to do it so big that they can’t deny us in the future.”

Dre said they are going to be “dope” on stage.

Dr. Dre was born Andre Romelle Young in 1965, according to Biography.com. He helped form the iconic group N.W.A.

