WATCH: Eminem Takes a Knee During Super Bowl 2022

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, took a knee during his Super Bowl 2022 performance. You can see photos and videos of Eminem taking a knee throughout this article.

Eminem appeared during a tribute to hip-hop and R&B during the halftime show. At the end of his performance, he took a knee. Although he did not explain the action, many people on Twitter assumed it was in support of NFL players, like Colin Kaepernick, who controversially took a knee to protest racial discrimination in the United States.

However, others had a different theory. “Eminem took a knee to give respects to 2PAC when Dre referenced a 2PAC song on the piano,” wrote one Twitter user.

Eminem took a knee to give respects to 2PAC when Dre referenced a 2PAC song on the piano. — Brenda Perez (@brendaprz) February 14, 2022

More than one person had the Tupac theory.

@Eminem took a knee for Tupac Shakur. @drdre started to play "I Ain't Mad at Cha" on the piano immediately after this. 👏🏾😤🔥 https://t.co/6XC02euiSD — .digi_dev//selek_ta (@thkdzcntfthm) February 14, 2022

Eminem, 49, is one of the best selling rap artists in history. See the performance in full here. Eminem was joined during the Super Bowl performance in Los Angeles by Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent.

Here’s what you need to know:

Video Shows Eminem Taking a Knee at the End of His Song

Eminem taking a knee for Kaepernick? pic.twitter.com/T4p3vOHBUC — The Recount (@therecount) February 14, 2022

Above you can see video of Eminem taking a knee.

People immediately created memes and GIFS of the moment.

Love how @Eminem took a knee in reference to @Kaepernick7. Here for it. #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/mThOyxlKCk — N D E Y E N G O M (@ndeyemngom) February 14, 2022

In a way, Eminem’s action is not surprising; although he has not been a political figure, as anyone who watched him in the movie “8 Mile” or followed his life and career knows that he has embraced Black sound and music.

People on Twitter Were Divided by Eminem’s Decision to Take a Knee

Here are some of the comments on Twitter about Eminem taking a knee:

“Eminem took a knee. Actions speak louder than words.”

“Eminem took the knee. What happened to that guy.”

“AND @Eminem took a knee! Woot woot.”

“This 63 year old thinks that was the best halftime show in a very long time…and Eminem took a knee!!”

“I took a knee right along with you @Eminem #SuperBowl Fantastic #HalfTimeShow. The bar has been raised.”

“I loved it!!!! Good job Eminem!!! He took a knee he took a knee he took a kneeee yaaaaaaaaay.”

“At some point we’re gonna talk about #Eminem taking the knee right? #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow.”

“Was Eminem taking a knee?! Or, was that just part of the dance routine?”

“@Eminem You always put on for the culture. Great halftime performance knee and all mane.”

“Must have been Eminem taking a knee that triggered all of you losers watching that swore they’d never watch the NFL again.”

“Yes, sir! The 🐐says #ImWithKap by taking knee after they told him not to!!! ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 #HalfTimeShow #PepsiHalftime #Eminem.”

“Eminem didn’t need to take a knee.”

“Alright, no Eminem slander because he is king and that was fire, and the knee… THE KNEE THO.”

“Eminem taking a Knee was the best thing I’ve seen in a long time. Thank you @Eminem.”

“Love what Eminem did at the end of his part of the half time show … kneeling on one knee I see what you did there 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽✊🏾✊🏾”

