Cause of Death Released for Reality Show Singer, 32, Who Wowed Judges

“Britain’s Got Talent” semi-finalist Emma Jones, who wowed judges and fans with her rendition of “Ave Maria,” has died at the age of 32, according to a post on her official Facebook page.

The cause of death was ovarian cancer that spread to other organs, the post said. Although she died on Valentine’s Day, the news did not break in many British media outets until June 2. According to The Standard, a memorial was held for her in May.

The Cumberland News, her hometown paper, reported on her memorial service.

“I’m sorry to have to tell you that Emma Jones has died,” the statement on her Facebook page said. “She died on Valentines Day after being diagnosed with multiple organ cancer. The doctor thinks it began as ovarian cancer and spread to other organs. She died peacefully in the cumberland infirmary. Sorely and sadly missed by all who knew her.”

Emma Jones Sang ‘Ave Maria’ on the British Reality Show, Receiving Praise From the Judges

According to Hello, Jones, a singer, received accolades when she appeared on the show in 2015 at age 23. She sang “Ave Maria,” the site reports.

The judges were impressed.

Judge David Walliams told her: “You should be confident, Emma, you have a fantastic voice. Very few of us could sing like that and you should come out and sing like a winner because that’s what you are.”

She was also praised by judge Simon Cowell, who said, according to Hello, “I really like you. Actually, I’m going to change that – I love you.” Emma ultimately made it to the semifinals of the competition.

John Hastings, her former partner, said at the memorial service, according to The Cumberland News, “Like everyone else in Cumbria, I was both proud and touched by her exploits on Britain’s Got Talent, when she overcame her nerves to wow the judges and viewers – the applause made her cry, but I knew these were good tears.”

He added, “It’s a great shame that we will never see her again, but we still have her performances online to cherish and fondly remember her by.”

Emma Jones Referred to Her Audition on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ as the ‘Best Day in My Whole, Entire Life’

The singer blew both the judges and audience away with her rendition of opera classic Ave Maria at her first audition

https://t.co/wgCdTMYyMT — Standard News (@standardnews) June 3, 2024

According to The Standard, Jones described her performance on “Britain’s Got Talent” as “the best day in my whole, entire life.”

People wrote tributes to Jones on her Facebook page. “So sorry the first time I heard your sweet voice I also learned you’d passed away. My prayers are with your family and friends sweet angel,” wrote one fan.

A woman wrote, “I just want to know what happen to her after her being on bgt 2016 we don ot hear any thing about her till she passed away i was so heartbroken about her she touched my heart very much i hope she was loved very much i will miss her voice.”

A man wrote on her page. “Love listening to to her first audition she was doubted by that audience but shut them up after 6 words sweet dreams in Heaven beautiful person.” A woman responded, “So sad Emma passed away. It breaks my heart, especially realizing she suffered with inner pain and deep insecurities. Such a precious, sensitive girl. Her lovely personality and her vulnerability was so touching during her first performance on BGT.”