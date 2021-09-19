Emmy Awards 2021 Performers

Television’s biggest night is back with a live and in-person ceremony on September 19, 2021. The 73rd Emmy Awards are airing on CBS with Cedric the Entertainer as host.

A star-studded lineup will be joining “The Neighborhood” star, including R&B singer Leon Bridges and Academy Award-winning musician Jon Batiste, according to CBS.

Bridges revealed to Footwear News that the duo will be performing his original song, “River.” As he explained, “The segment itself is the In Memoriam where The Emmy’s honors actors and people in the industry who have passed away. It’s an honor to be asked to perform during such an emotional segment.”

As Executive Producer Reginald Hudlin told Deadline, “Both of them amazing artists in their own right; it turns out they are best friends.”

CBS also announced that “The Late Late Show with James Corden” bandleader, Reggie Watts, will serve as the night’s DJ.

An Opening Number Will Kick Off the Emmys

An opening number will kick off the Emmys, Executive Producer Ian Stewart revealed during a Deadline interview.

The performance will feature “a lot of people participating, singing, rapping,” Stewart told the outlet. “It’s hopefully going to be a very impactful start, a ton of fun.”

While he refused to provide specifics, Stewart did reveal host Cedric the Entertainer will be involved. He added, “And he’s got lots of friends. I think you will recognize a lot of people.”

Still, Stewart assured the publication that awards will be early in the show.

“Sometimes it takes up to 16 minutes to get to an award, so we are going to get to the awards really fast,” he told Deadline. “We are going to have a very fun opening and then we are getting down to giving away some of these fantastic awards to some of these fantastically gifted and deserving nominees.”

CBS Has Announced a Star-Studded Lineup of Presenters

CBS announced a star-studded lineup of presenters for the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15, including Annaleigh Ashford, Awkwafina, Misty Copeland, Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, Taraji P. Henson, Gayle King, LL COOL J, Dolly Parton, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Ellen Pompeo, Yara Shahidi, Rita Wilson and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

They join the previously announced celebrities Paulina Alexis, Anthony Anderson, Angela Bassett, Adrien Brody, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Lane Factor, Beanie Feldstein, Allyson Felix, America Ferrera, Sterlin Harjo, Devery Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Vanessa Lachey, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Jessica Long, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailee Steinfeld, Patrick Stewart, Wilmer Valderrama, Kerry Washington, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Bowen Yang.

Per the Gold Derby, winners in guest acting categories typically present during the telecast. While they have yet to be announced, this year’s winners for guest appearances in a drama series are Claire Foy for “The Crown” and Courtney B. Vance for “Lovecraft Country.” Dave Chappelle and Maya Rudolph both won for their turns on “Saturday Night Live.”

The Emmys are airing on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

