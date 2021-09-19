Emmy Awards 2021 Presenters

The Primetime Emmy Awards are returning with an in-person ceremony on September 19. Host Cedric the Entertainer will be joined by a star-studded lineup.

CBS announced a new slew of presenters on September 15, including Annaleigh Ashford, Awkwafina, Misty Copeland, Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, Taraji P. Henson, Gayle King, LL COOL J, Dolly Parton, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Ellen Pompeo, Yara Shahidi, Rita Wilson and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

They join the previously announced celebrities Paulina Alexis, Anthony Anderson, Angela Bassett, Adrien Brody, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Lane Factor, Beanie Feldstein, Allyson Felix, America Ferrera, Sterlin Harjo, Devery Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Vanessa Lachey, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Jessica Long, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailee Steinfeld, Patrick Stewart, Wilmer Valderrama, Kerry Washington, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Bowen Yang.

Though it has yet to be announced, the four guest acting winners typically present during the televised ceremony, according to the Gold Derby. This year, the winners for guest appearances in a drama series are Claire Foy for “The Crown” and Courtney B. Vance for “Lovecraft Country.” Dave Chappelle and Maya Rudolph both won for their turns on “Saturday Night Live.”

The 73rd Emmy Awards are airing live this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, on CBS and Paramount+.

Leon Bridges & Jon Batiste Will Perform

Leon Bridges will be performing his original song, “River” for the Emmys’ “In Memoriam,” alongside “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” musician Jon Batiste, the R&B artist revealed to Footwear News.

Telling the publication he is “really excited,” Bridges added, “The segment itself is the In Memoriam where The Emmys honors actors and people in the industry who have passed away. It’s an honor to be asked to perform during such an emotional segment.”

CBS also announced that “The Late Late Show with James Corden” bandleader, Reggie Watts, will be the night’s DJ.

Cedric the Entertainer Is Hosting the 73rd Emmy Awards

Cedric the Entertainer will serve as host for the 73rd Emmy Awards on CBS. He currently stars on the network’s hit show, “The Neighborhood.”

“The attitude you’ve got to take with anything these days is that people have unlimited choices for what to do with their time,” the stand-up told The Hollywood Reporter. “So if you do turn on the Emmys, I have to make it so that you’re not going to want to change the channel.”

As to why Cedric the Entertainer was the right choice, Executive Producer Reginald Hudlin told Deadline, “He has extraordinary versatility — whether it’s comedy, whether it’s music, whether its drama, he can do it all. What we want to do across the show is to feature his full range of talents.”

The telecast’s other Executive Producer, Ian Stewart, provided the outlet with some insight on how the show will go. Kicking things off, Cedric the Entertainer will be joined by friends for an opening number.

“Sometimes it takes up to 16 minutes to get to an award, so we are going to get to the awards really fast,” he told Deadline. “We are going to have a very fun opening and then we are getting down to giving away some of these fantastic awards to some of these fantastically gifted and deserving nominees.”

