How to Watch the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet Online

There are multiple live streams for the 2021 Emmys red carpet arrivals. Here is how to watch the pre-shows online.

The Emmy Awards are set to air on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, on CBS. They will air from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California and the red carpet arrivals will broadcast via live stream, as well as on TV.

According to Variety, many news outlets will have to cover the Emmys virtually, at home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the TV Academy has chosen to scale down the amount of reporters on the red carpet. The TV Academy released a statement that said, “Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of Emmy nominees, guests and media, the number of production personnel and staff must be limited at this year’s 73rd Emmy Awards. Consequently, there will be a very limited (approximately a dozen outlets) Red Carpet for talent arrivals. In lieu of the traditional on-site media coverage, the Television Academy has partnered with CBS to create a virtual media center for the Emmys that will allow media outlets to connect directly with Emmy winners as they are announced on the evening of Sept. 19 … On-site media, crew and vendors for all shows will be required to test negative for COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination for admittance.”

Vanity Fair further reported that attendees will not be required to wear masks while on the red carpet or on camera. Masks will otherwise be required.

E! News will be televising Emmys red carpet coverage and pre-shows ahead of the red carpet. In addition, the NY Times has reported People and Entertainment Weekly will both have red carpet live streams, starting at 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch the E! red carpet coverage streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of E! and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the network live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” E! is included in every package, but it’s worth noting for that HBO Max and NBA League Pass are currently being offered at no extra cost in the “Choice” and above bundles, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but when you sign up and select whatever bundle and extras you want, you’ll see that — if you’re a new customer — the “due today” amount is $0. You won’t be charged for 14 days, and you can cancel at any time:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the show live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of E! and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the show live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of E! and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with E!, and you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

According to Vanity Fair, the host of the 2021 Emmy Awards is Cedric the Entertainer. When talking about how awards show ratings have dipped in recent years, Cedric the Entertainner told The Hollywood Reporter he wants to make sure that when people tune in, they don’t want to change the channel. He went on to say, “You know that there are people who’ll at least give the show a chance because it’s an opportunity to see stars. It’s about keeping them. I said that to the producers right away, ‘Let’s get rid of the ‘We’re behind the velvet rope and you’re not’ approach.’ Let’s grab viewers and bring them back there with us like they’re at the party.”

He continued, saying, “That’s how I’m looking at it. If we capture that, people will be like, ‘Yo, that was a fun night.'”