Here is the schedule, time, and channel for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards, including what we know about the performers and presenters.

2021 Emmys Time and Date: The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards air live Sunday, Sept. 19 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific on CBS.

2021 Emmys Channel: CBS is hosting the Primetime Emmy Awards for the 14th time since the major networks began rotating.

NBC was the home of the Emmys from 1955 to 1965, then beginning in 1966, NBC, ABC, and CBS began rotating until 1987 when FOX hosted the Emmys from 1987 to 1992. ABC hosted for 1993 and 1994, then starting in 1995, the four major networks began rotating FOX, ABC, CBS, and NBC (in that order). 2021 is CBS’ turn.

The program will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus.





Play



Video Video related to emmys awards 2021 time & channel 2021-09-19T15:00:23-04:00

2021 Emmys Host: After a year with no live, in-person ceremony, a live audience returns in 2021. There will be a “limited audience of nominees and their guests” in the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Cedric the Entertainer, who stars on and executive producers CBS sitcom “The Neighborhood,” has been tapped as the host.

“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” said Cedric the Entertainer in a statement. “Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance, and sing over the past year.”

“Cedric the Entertainer has been a wonderful friend to the Television Academy and our Foundation, and we are thrilled that he will bring his unique comedic perspective to the Emmy ceremony and telecast that marks our return to celebrating nominees and presenters live and in-person,” said Frank Scherma, Chairman and CEO of the Television Academy.

“Over the past year, television has united us as a community more than ever, bringing vital information and inspiring entertainment to viewers at a critical time in our lives,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events and Alternative Programming for CBS. “Now, who better to bring television audiences together to celebrate the industry’s top achievements than our very own King of Comedy, Cedric the Entertainer.”

2021 Emmys Presenters and Performers: In alphabetical order, the talent presenting and/or performing during the Emmys includes Paulina Alexis, Anthony Anderson, Annaleigh Ashford, Awkwafina, Angela Bassett, Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Misty Copeland, Kaley Cuoco, Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, Lane Factor, Beanie Feldstein, Allyson Felix, America Ferrera, Sterlin Harjo, Taraji P. Henson, Devery Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Gayle King, LL Cool J, Vanessa Lachey, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Jessica Long, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Dolly Parton, Sarah Paulson, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Amy Poehler, Ellen Pompeo, Billy Porter, Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Hailee Steinfeld, Patrick Stewart, Wilmer Valderrama, Kerry Washington, Rita Wilson, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Bowen Yang, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Grammy-winning artist Leon Bridges and Oscar-winning artist Jon Batiste will perform a special song for the “In Memoriam” segment, while “Late Late Show” bandleader Reggie Watts will serve as DJ for the evening.

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards air live Sunday, Sept. 19 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific on CBS.

READ NEXT: How to Watch the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards Online