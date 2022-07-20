ESPYs 2022 Date, Time & Channel

The 2022 ESPYs air tonight. The ESPYs honor the major sports achievements, performers, and performances from the past year. Here are the full details for tonight’s show.

ESPYs 2022 Time, Channel, and Streaming Options

ESPYs 2022 TIME & DATE: The 2022 ESPYs will be held at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. It will air at 8 P.M. ET, 7 P.M. CT, and 5 P.M. PT. The show is scheduled to conclude at 11 P.M. ET, 10 P.M. CT, and 8 P.M. PT.

ESPYs 2022 CHANNEL: The ESPYs are airing live on ABC. Check with your local TV provider for the exact channel number.

HOW TO WATCH THE ESPYs ONLINE: If you do not have cable, there are plenty of options to stream the ESPYs online. Fubo TV, DirectTV Stream, and Hulu with Live TV all offer packages that include ABC.

You can also watch the show on ESPN.com or the ESPN App.

ESPYs 2022 Host, Performers, Presenters, and Attendees

ESPYs HOST: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will host the show.

“Steph has long been one of the brightest stars in the sports constellation, and we’re thrilled to have him share his passion for sports, his wit and his boundless talent with The ESPYS,” said Rob King, Executive Editor-At-Large ESPN Content.

In addition, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will provide backstage coverage. The House of Vibe All-Stars will also be providing musical entertainment during the broadcast.

ESPYs 2022 PERFORMERS: As I previously mentioned, The House of Vibe All-Stars will be providing musical entertainment during the broadcast.

Country musician Mickey Guyton is also scheduled to perform.

ESPYs 2022 PRESENTERS: According to ESPN Press Room, this year’s presenters include but are not limited to Odell Beckham Jr. (Super Bowl Champion), Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers), Maybelle Blair (Former All-American Girls Pro Baseball League Player), John Boyega (Golden Globe Award Winning, Actor and Producer, Small Axe), Alison Brie (Spin Me Round), Ciara (Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter), Dany Garcia (XFL Owner and Chairwoman), Ryan Garcia (Boxing), Heidi Gardner (Saturday Night Live), Jon Hamm (Top Gun: Maverick), Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy), Lil Wayne (Grammy Award winning rapper), Billie Jean King (Tennis Legend), Derek Jeter (Former MLB All-Star), Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam, XFL Owner), Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Aubrey Plaza (Emily the Criminal), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trevante Rhodes (Hulu’s Mike), Aaron Rodgers (NFL MVP), Lindsey Vonn (Skiing), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos), Maya Brady (UCLA Softball), and Kam Brown (UCLA Football).

ESPYs 2022 ATTENDEES: This year’s attendees include but are not limited to Jocelyn Alo (Oklahoma Softball), Liz Cambage (Los Angeles Sparks), Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury), Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams), Doug Edert (St. Peter’s Men’s Basketball), Allyson Felix (Track & Field), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Eileen Gu (Skiing), Madison Hammond (Angel City FC), Tobin Heath (OL Reign), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), Katie Ledecky (Swimming), Chloe Kim (Snowboarding), Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams), Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams), and Bryce Young (Alabama Football).