Ethan Slater Gushes Over Ariana Grande ‘Wicked’ Performance

In an interview on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on November 4, Broadway actor Ethan Slater couldn’t contain his admiration for girlfriend Ariana Grande’s performance as Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming film adaptation of “Wicked“. Speaking with host Jennifer Hudson, Slater described Grande’s comedic brilliance, calling her a “comedy genius” and expressing his excitement for audiences to see her work in the iconic role.

“She’s so funny. I mean, she’s amazing in this film,” Slater, 32, shared. The cast of “Wicked”, directed by Jon M. Chu, also includes Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, along with Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage, and Bowen Yang in supporting roles. Slater emphasized the unique challenges of translating a beloved stage musical to the screen, explaining that Grande and Erivo “bring depth to these roles” in ways that resonate deeply.

Slater spoke highly of the entire “Wicked“ cast, noting that each actor brought something extraordinary to their role. He mentioned how the shift from stage to screen offers fresh nuances that traditional stage performances might not capture as easily. “The women who have played these roles on stage are incredible,” he said, “but when you’re doing a film, you’re so close.”

Discussing Hudson’s own experience with adapting musicals from stage to film, Slater acknowledged the unique demands of on-screen storytelling. “The difference between when you’re doing a role on stage and on film and you’ve just got to think those thoughts,” he explained, adding that the depth and subtlety captured in each take are remarkable. He expressed enthusiasm for Grande’s comedic instincts, hinting that the takes that didn’t make it to the final cut were just as impressive.

The two lovebird costars attended the “Wicked” Australian premiere on November 3 alongside their castmates. With the release of the movie approaching, Grande and Slater are expected to make several more appearances together as they navigate their press tours and premieres.

A fan waiting by the ‘yellow carpet’ asked “Is it possible for you to give this to Ari for me?” Slater replied, “I’m pretty sure she’s coming if you want [to give it to her], but I can do that! Do you want me to? Sure! Yeah, of course. I’m sure she’ll love it.”

Outside of the film, Slater and Grande have also found themselves in the public eye following the start of their relationship, which emerged after each separated from their respective spouses. Addressing the media attention in an interview with GQ, Slater admitted that navigating the public scrutiny has been challenging. “Obviously, it was a really super big year,” he said, adding that dealing with speculation about their private lives was “really hard.”

Despite the difficulties, Slater expressed gratitude for the “beautiful” aspects of his year, sharing that he feels “really, really proud” of Grande’s work on “Wicked”. He continued, “She’s poured herself into it. I’m really proud that I got to be there for that part of it.” As the release date of November 22 approaches, Slater expressed excitement for audiences to witness the dedication Grande has put into her role.

For fans eagerly anticipating “Wicked”, Slater’s heartfelt praise suggests that the film will deliver a fresh, memorable take on a cherished musical, with Grande’s performance as Glinda likely to shine brightly in the mix.