What Time & Channel Does ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Episode 1 Air Tonight?

The hit HBO series “Euphoria” returns for season 2 tonight on Sunday, January 9. Some viewers aren’t sure exactly when it airs, and if it is airing at the same time on TV as it is online. “Euphoria” will indeed drop on HBO Max at the same time it drops on TV. Here are all the details.

Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’ Premieres Tonight on HBO & HBO Max

Although HBO has been advertising season 2 of “Euphoria” as airing on HBO Max, it’s actually airing on both HBO Max and on the HBO TV channel too. Only the first episode is airing tonight. Each episode will air on a week-by-week basis, both on TV and via online streaming.

The season 2 premiere of “Euphoria” will air at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central, according to both TV Guide and HBO’s official schedule online. The episode will end at 10:05 p.m. Eastern, so it’ll be about five minutes longer than an hour.

If you’re watching on the West Coast, you’ll want to check your local cable listings to confirm what time it’s airing. Last season, it aired on TV at 9 p.m. Pacific on the West Coast, which was actually later than it aired live in the Eastern and Central time zones. But people watching online via HBO Max could watch it at 6 p.m. Pacific, at the same time it aired on the East Coast.

If you miss the premiere on TV, it’s reairing on HBO at 11:35 p.m. Eastern/10:35 p.m. Central.

HBO’s online schedule indicates that the season 2 premiere will be available to watch on your cable’s “On Demand” service on Monday, January 10.

HBO Max explains that most new HBO shows premiere on HBO Max at the same time they premiere on HBO. The only exception is live shows, or “Last Week Tonight” and “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

What TV Channel Is ‘Euphoria’ On?

If you’re wanting to watch “Euphoria” on TV rather than via streaming, it will be airing on HBO and its affiliates. To find what channel HBO is on for you in your region, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

‘Euphoria’ Preview

Sam Levinson is executive producing season 2 also, along with Drake, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, and Future the Prince, Deadline reported.





Play



EUPHORIA | SEASON 2 OFFICIAL TRAILER | HBO REMEMBER THIS FEELING. JANUARY 9. HBO MAX. #EUPHORIA Zendaya leads an ensemble cast that also includes Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney. All episodes created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer. Other executive… 2021-12-20T18:01:35Z

The official trailer for the new season is in the video above.

HBO writes about the new season:

Zendaya leads an ensemble cast that also includes Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney. All episodes created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer. Other executive producers include Drake, Future the Prince, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, Gary Lennon and Jim Kleverweis. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.

It’s been a long time since season 1 aired. The finale aired in August 2019, and then two holiday specials aired in November 2020 and January 2021.

READ NEXT: Euphoria Season 1 Finale Review & Recap