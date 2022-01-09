Can You Watch ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 on Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon?

The season 2 premiere of Euphoria is airing tonight on Sunday, January 9, at 9 p.m. Eastern. But can you watch season 2 episode 1 on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon if you’re wanting to watch the premiere right as it airs? The answer varies depending on which streaming platform you’re interested in and what subscription you have.

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Is Available on Hulu with an HBO Add-On

“Euphoria” season 2 is indeed available to watch on Hulu’s streaming platform, but only if you have an HBO add-on to your package. You can’t watch the season 2 premiere with a regular Hulu subscription.

HBO Max is available as an add-on to Hulu. You can try a week-long free trial of HBO with the Hulu add-on if you want to test out the service before committing. Once you’re using the service, it’s available both live and later on-demand.

There’s also an HBO on Hulu add-on that also has a one-week free trial.

‘Euphoria’ Season 1 Is Available on Amazon

You might be able to watch “Euphoria” season 2 on Amazon Prime’s streaming video service if that’s your preference, but it’s not guaranteed. Amazon has had an HBO add-on channel in the past, and you can still find “Euphoria” season 1 on Amazon right now.

However, Deadline reported in September that HBO had left Amazon Channels. So it’s possible that the season 2 episodes won’t be added for purchase until later after the season has aired. You’ll definitely want a backup option ready — such as Hulu — if Amazon is your preference, since it might not work tonight.

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Is Not Available on Netflix

Unfortunately, you can’t watch the “Euphoria” season 2 premiere on Netflix, or any other season or episode of “Euphoria” on the streaming platform. They don’t have the rights to “Euphoria.” If you search for “Euphoria,” you’ll get suggestions for other similar titles, but you won’t be able to watch the show.

Other Streaming Options

You can also watch “Euphoria” season 2 on AT&T TV, using any of their four different channel packages. The details can sometimes change, but as of this article’s publication, HBO was part of the Premier package, and HBO Max and the NBA League Pass were included with Choice and up.

You can also stream on HBO Max, which is another streaming subscription platform. The episode will air on HBO Max at the same time it airs on TV on HBO. Only one episode will be released at a time on all streaming platforms.

HBO writes about the new season:

Zendaya leads an ensemble cast that also includes Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney. All episodes created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer. Other executive producers include Drake, Future the Prince, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, Gary Lennon and Jim Kleverweis. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.

