Euphoria Season 2 Streaming: How to Watch Episode 1 Online

HBO’s hit series, “Euphoria,” is finally back for season 2. The new season premieres on HBO at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central.

If you don’t have HBO and you’ve used your HBO Max free trial, here are some other ways you can watch “Euphoria” streaming online for free:

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” HBO is only included in the “Premier” package, but right now the “Choice” and up bundles all come with both HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no extra cost, which is the best perk any streaming service is offering right now. Plus, you can include any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but when you sign up and select whatever bundle and extras you want, you’ll see that–if you’re a new customer–the “due today” amount is $0. You won’t be charged for 14 days, and you can cancel at any time:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV’s “Choice” or above package, you can watch the show live or on-demand on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand HBO content on the Prime HBO channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the HBO Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch HBO on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime HBO Channel, you can watch the show live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Update: The HBO option might actually no longer work. Deadline reported in September that HBO had left Amazon Prime. However, “Euphoria” season 1 is still available, so you will need to just check for yourself Sunday night if HBO is your preference. Have a backup ready if it doesn’t work.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the HBO add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the show live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘Euphoria’ Will Also Be on HBO Max

“Euphoria” is also going to be available for streaming on HBO Max, if you already have that service. However, you can’t get HBO Max for free. It will air on HBO Max at the same time that it airs on HBO, and only the first episode will be available for viewing.

‘Euphoria’ Preview





Play



EUPHORIA | SEASON 2 OFFICIAL TRAILER | HBO REMEMBER THIS FEELING. JANUARY 9. HBO MAX. #EUPHORIA Zendaya leads an ensemble cast that also includes Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney. All episodes created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer. Other executive… 2021-12-20T18:01:35Z

You can watch a preview for “Euphoria” in the embedded video above.

It’s been a long time since season 1 aired. The finale aired in August 2019, and then two holiday specials aired in November 2020 and January 2021.

You’ll also want to look back on what happened when season 1 ended, so you’re all caught up on where we left off. When the finale began, Rue was in the hospital with a kidney infection, but she recovered. Cassie was shown having an abortion.

Maddy and Nate had a big fight because Maddy thought that Nate was bisexual and wouldn’t admit it. The episode showed Nate’s first big game since being found “innocent” after Tyler’s confession. But everyone kept missing the balls he was throwing, almost like the receivers were purposefully trying to mess the game up for him. Still, Nate ultimately won. When Nate got back home, Cal told him that he lost control, even if he ultimately won the game. He threw Nate to the ground, and Nate kept crying and hitting his head against the ground, screaming over and over. Cal walked away and left him alone. Viewers could hear a strange scream, and it wasn’t clear if Nate lived or died.

During the formal, Kate confessed to Ethan that she was only mean to him because she thought he would hurt her. Ethan told her that he’s always liked her.

Fezco, meanwhile, got his gun so he could follow Mouse. He entered the house where Mouse was (possibly the home that supplied Mouse with drugs) and beat the man who was inside. When Fezco left, it was unclear if the man was alive or not. When Fez got back home, Mouse was waiting for him, and Fez gave him the money he took from the man he beat up. We were left not knowing if Mouse would accept the money or kill Fez.

At the winter formal, Jules was texting Anna while simultaneously asking Rue to “kiss kiss” her. She didn’t seem to really know what she wanted. Then Rue followed Nate outside and told him to leave Fez and Jules alone or she’ll destroy his dad’s life. Rue and Jules later chat outside, and Jules confessed to being in love with Anna and Rue at the same time. But they decided to run away together and leave town anyway. In the end, Rue couldn’t go through with it and Jules left on the train alone. Rue went home alone and relapsed, taking drugs again. She then was shown in a haunting scene where it wasn’t clear if she was drugged and hallucinating or dead.

