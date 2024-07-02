TikTok Star Eva Evans’ Tragic Cause of Death at Age 29 Released

The cause of death for TikTok star Eva Evans has been released, according to TMZ.

She died of suicide, according to TMZ, which reported on June 28 that Evans, 29, “died after hanging herself in her NYC apartment.”

TMZ reported that first responders discovered Evans dead inside her apartment “after obtaining a key from a friend who last saw her the previous morning.” Evans died in April, but TMZ broke the news of her official cause of death on June 28.

Evans’ sister Lila Baumgardner confirmed Evans’ death on Instagram on April 21, writing, “Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died.”

The toll-free Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (dial 888-628-9454 for assistance in Spanish). You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor anytime by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

According to People Magazine, Evans created “Club Rat,” an Amazon Prime show that started on TikTok. Her TikTok page, which is still live, had more than 14 million likes.

A Suicide Note Was Found at the Scene of Eva Evans’ Death, Reports Say

According to TMZ, Evans’ friends told authorities they didn’t know she was depressed or otherwise “emotionally disturbed.”

A note was found at the scene, TMZ reported, but its contents were not clear.

On Instagram, Evans’ sister’s post continued, “After 24 hours, i still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so i know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be. we will be holding a celebration of Eva this coming Tuesday, 4/23, in the evening in lower Manhattan. please dm me so I can get a headcount and will share the details.”

She added: “i wish i had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what i don’t. i am keeping this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you’ll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be be without her.”

Eva Evans Previously Wrote a Letter That Revealed Her Father Died of Suicide in 2018

On the website Don’t Mind Me, Evans had shared the trauma of her father’s own suicide. She revealed that her mother called her during Thanksgiving dinner to reveal the news.

“Two days before Thanksgiving of 2018, my father shot himself in his bed at his home in South Carolina,” she wrote on the website. “His girlfriend arrived at his house on thanksgiving day to discover a note on the door telling her not to come in, to call the police, and that he’d shot himself. He left behind her, his friends, his family, and his four daughters. It will never stop being devastating.”

The “letter” continues:

September is #suicideawareness month… and I see a lot of people saying things like ‘reach out to your friends and check on them. Make sure they feel loved.’ Sure, yes, please do that. Because we all want and need love. However, I do not believe this will save lives. My dad began threatening suicide to me when I was 7 years old. My childhood was constant anxiety, working in overdrive to try to keep him ALIVE to make him feel loved. My father did not leave behind a slew of people who loved him because he didn’t know they loved him. My father killed himself because he had no idea how to love himself. He didn’t have the tools he needed to handle his demons, so he shot them.

According to what Evans wrote, she wanted to help people who appear “fine” but who “have trauma or anxiety or poor coping mechanisms but can ‘handle them,’ and who are not prioritizing their mental health. I’m begging you to reach out and get help now, when you aren’t in imminent danger, and you work on yourself, you collect the tools that might one day save you,” she wrote.

“You might not always be able to ‘handle it’ with the skills you have right now. A moment might one day be impossible to move through,” Evans continued. “Don’t let that happen. Sadness is a language too many of us are fluent in; and suicide is a dialect that’s east to pick up. ou are capable of and worth the work. Let’s celebrate and prioritize our own responsibility to our mental health.”