Evel Dick Says He’s ‘Fine’ If ‘Big Brother’ Cast Member ‘Died’

“Evel” Dick Donato is one of the most controversial Big Brother contestants in the show’s history. He seemingly made it his mission in the house to cause chaos and had no qualms about saying outrageous things to his fellow houseguests. He’s the same way outside of the house.

The latest kerfuffle over something Donato said stems from a comment he made about Nicole Franzel, who is currently playing Big Brother all-stars and is another divisive contestant.

Dick Tweeted That He’d Be OK If Nicole Died

not y’all just clocking evel dick is in fact… evil… https://t.co/MNXfBa5fro — kammy (@kaysarstan) October 1, 2020

In a now-deleted tweet, Donato wrote, “If Nicole died, I’d be fine with it.” He was tweeting in and around the Wednesday night show and also put up two tweets around the same time saying that he really hates Christmas and that Big Brother should “stop trying” to “make this unlikable girl likable… not happening.”

Donato’s daughter Daniele was just evicted from the house and he’s also been going off on the houseguests for evicting her. He recently tweeted about Franzel, “Give me two dimes and I’ll end her.”

Fans Are Not Happy About Dick’s Comment

Okay honestly I can't stand Nicole but Evel Dick is WAY out of line for this one😳 #bb22 pic.twitter.com/2dYS3vtMGm — Dede🤴🏾 (@evictionkarma) October 1, 2020

Big Brother fans, even ones who don’t particularly like Franzel, are saying that was a step too far for Donato.

“Evel Dick doesn’t even know Nicole personally & he feels comfortable tweeting how he won’t care if she dies. There’s something seriously wrong with that old man,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another said, “Idc how annoying or malicious Nicole Franzel is. Evel Dick is dead wrong for wishing death on her. I get that she’s done a ton of things that we as fans hate, but that’s just crossing the line.”

Of course, there are always going to be fans who think Donato is hilarious and completely agree with him. One fan tweeted, “These softies think it’s too far? If Nicole died, I would set off firecrackers and call Victor to make fun of him.”

For this part, Donato is sticking to guns on this one — and he’s also defending his celebratory tweet when he learned President Trump has COVID-19.

In a series of tweets on Friday, October 2, he wrote, “The sh*t people believe in makes me laugh. Wishing bad on someone doesn’t do sh*t. Some of you act like there is no worse thing in the universe, well there is, your actual actions. If wishes came true we’d all be rich & f*cking a supermodel. So ‘wishing’ someone dead who’s policies have literally killed 10’s of thousands of people still doesn’t do sh*t, but it makes people feel better. Stop with thinking magic is real, this is 2020. Wishes, dreams & prayers don’t change anything. Treating people fairly is what’s real.”

Don’t forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Also, it’s not too late to sign up for the season 22 live feeds. Now that the Committee finally has to start turning on itself, things might actually get interesting down the home stretch.

