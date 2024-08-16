EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea Blackwell Talks Possible Return to Reality TV, Megan Fox, & New Campaign

Chelsea Blackwell appeared in the sixth season of the hit Netflix series, “Love Is Blind,” which aired in early 2024. The flight attendant made headlines after she shared that passengers compared her to actress Megan Fox. Fans of the series were also captivated by her relationship with her now ex-fiance, Jimmy Presnell.

In an exclusive email interview with Heavy, Blackwell discussed her current partnership with Perfect Bar and teased other upcoming projects. In addition, she shared details about her time on “Love Is Blind” and if she has been in contact with Fox.

Chelsea Blackwell Said She Was Surprised When Watching Her Season of ‘Love Is Blind’

In her exclusive correspondence with Heavy, Blackwell explained why she decided to go on the sixth season of “Love Is Blind.”

“I was looking for love but wasn’t having ANY luck in my usual circles. I knew it’d be a fun adventure and a great way to challenge myself and put me in an uncomfortable situation, and boy did it! I knew it would be very on brand for me meeting someone in such an odd situation,” shared Blackwell.

She also offered advice to individuals who want to appear on “Love Is Blind.”

“ Don’t mention any sort of look-alike…EVER HAHA,” quipped Blackwell.

She also advised that those who want to appear on the show to “truly be yourself, have zero expectations, and an open heart.”

“Also, don’t have a significant other when applying,” continued Blackwell, seemingly in reference to allegations that Trevor Sova had a girlfriend while he was filming the Netflix series.

Blackwell also stated that she was “shocked” when watching “Love Is Blind” season 6.

“All of us were pretty shocked when it came to my story. Very unexpected, but everything works out the way it’s supposed to. My story was very unique, raw and real,” said Blackwell.

She clarified that she does not have any regrets about filming “Love Is Blind.”

“I was very proud of myself for voicing concerns I had in my relationship. Especially one that ends in marriage,” stated Blackwell. “I have received SO many inspiring messages from women in similar situations who never had the courage to speak up. I learned so much about myself, who I am and what I want in a partner. I am such a believer in this experiment. It truly works if you have the right people.”

Chelsea Blackwell Shared She Has Not Yet Spoken to Megan Fox

Blackwell shared with Heavy that she has not yet had the chance to speak to Fox. She referenced that Fox suggested that she believed she resembled Blackwell in an April 2024 E! News interview. In addition, Fox stated that she was upset that Blackwell was “bullied” for her comment.

“I have not but I have messaged her apologizing HAHA. Her interview with E! speaking about my comment was such a girls, girl response. She’s incredible,” said Blackwell.

Chelsea Blackwell Discussed Her Perfect Bar Partnership

In her Heavy interview, Blackwell shared that she decided to partner with the nutrition bar brand, Perfect Snack, as she has “always been a huge Perfect Bar fan.”

“I actually keep my fridge stocked with them regularly. So, when they reached out about partnering for their new Perfect Impostor campaign video, I felt like it was the perfect match!” said Blackwell.

She also shared she is a fan of the brand “because they are delicious and packed with loads of protein and wholesome ingredients like freshly ground nut butters, organic honey and 20+ superfoods.” She stated that she particularly enjoys the brand’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Chocolate Brownie, and Peanut Butter flavors.

“I look forward to them every morning because they literally taste like cookie dough and they’re super convenient to fit into my daily routine!” shared Blackwell.

Blackwell also said the brand’s Perfect Impostor campaign will help her fans know where to find the bars in stores.

“There really are so many options out there and most people assume protein bars are in the snack aisle, but Perfect Bar isn’t like other protein bars. It lives in the refrigerated section because it has fresh ingredients and no preservatives. Instead of settling for the snack aisle, I want to help fans spot them the next time they’re grocery shopping!” said Blackwell.

Chelsea Blackwell Shared Whether She Would Return to Reality Television

Blackwell shared with Heavy that she would consider returning to reality television.

“I loved the environment. I loved being different and showing the world how vulnerable I am. I am so very open to other possibilities,” said Blackwell.

She also shared what fans can expect from her in the future. According to Blackwell, she has “some super fun things coming up that [she has] been promising.”

“Starting up my podcast again for anyone who is curious about life after reality, being a flight attendant, owning a business and dating! Along with so many other fun projects I am so blessed to be included in!” said Blackwell.