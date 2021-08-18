EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Abby McEnany from Showtime’s ‘Work in Progress’

Abby McEnany is a self proclaimed, “fat queer dyke” who stars in Showtime’s “Work in Progress.” The show is a comedy focusing on Abby, a 45-year-old temp-worker struggling with OCD and anxiety, who is attempting to figure out her why romantic endeavors never pan out the way she envisions.

“I’m Abby, the human, not Abby the character on the show,” says McEnany as she adjusts her TomBoy hat, “There are certainly things that are different. The first season is based on real stuff, like a real relationship I had, but certainly there were things last season that I never did or hopefully would never do. But who knows.” She lets out a gut wrenching laugh, “There is a differentiation. This new season, there are similar stuff that was added. It’s going off real life experience, but it is staying true to the character and what the character would do. And the character is close to me but there are differentiations.”

“I’ve been performing for 28 years but this is my first on camera professional job. I’m navigating a lot,” says McEnany, “Also the fact that I’m am actually weirdly a very private person and theres this show and the character has the same name and its based on me and there is a lot of similarities. That kind of loss of autonomy and the assumptions from folks that they know me.”

Why Was This Show Important For You To Make?

“Growing up, I never saw a fat women on TV who weren’t the butt of the joke or had worth, that were characters where no one could ever love them, everyone was ashamed of them. And I have so much shame about my size, and I have so much shame about that shame. And I know why I am and where it comes from, and I’m trying to lose the shame of my shame. The shame of being fat.” says McEnany. “I think also our show is filled with unpalatable queers, and when I say that, I mean the queers who make some of America uncomfortable. They don’t want to see people who aren’t thin and femme and conventionally beautiful thrive. In our show, its filled with folks with this very real look of a community and this is what I see.”

McEnany talks about why it is she felt “Work in Progress” needed to be created, “Even though I feel shitty about how I look and my mental illness, and I’m queer, so there are going to be places I’m not welcome. I know theres a life and a community thats going to love you. My family of origin and my chosen family are so wonderful, I’m so lucky.”

“Work in Progress” is so important. To see people that look like the people apart of my life on screen. I think the L Word is fantastic, and I love that we are paired with them because it just shows that there are infinite queer stories. They’re two very different stories about queer women and they’re infinite more stories to tell.” says McEnany, “There are so many stories to be told and I feel so honored I get to tell mine. I still cant believe it.”

“I’m a huge proponent for therapy”

“Shame is such a powerful and harmful apart of life, thats why I always say I’m not living without it. Hopefully people who don’t feel loved or accepted feel like theres places for you when they see “Work in Progress.”

In season two, Abby is on the hunt for a new therapist, having a incredibly hard time finding anyone who meets her criteria. “Some people say, “Oh I have a problem I need to go to therapy for 6 months, then I’m done.” No. This is a lifelong journey. It’s like people say, “Just find someone to talk to” and it can be so difficult. If you don’t have friends you can ask, and insurance is so shitty, it’s like stabbing darts on a dry board. It’s not just, “Go talk to somebody” its actually a journey.” says McEnany, “I’m a huge proponent of therapy. I had a friend I worked with at Crate and Barrel years ago named Mike, “Hi Mike!” And he was like, “I’m a lifer,” and I was like oh thats a great way to think about it.”

“When I first was exhibiting signs of OCD I was like 5, but in college there was no word for it. It was like 1986 or 87 and I felt like I was going crazy and it was hard to talk about cause like how do you tell someone you cant stop washing your hands? Like my hands were bloody. I had a hard time throwing stuff out, and I was counting steps, I mean I thought I was going nuts. I was so ashamed of it. And theres nothing to be ashamed about mental illness. It’s a pain in the ass, it’s a real bummer, but it’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s health.”

Season 2 of “Work in Progress” Premiers August 22, 2021





The first season originally aired on Showtime in December 2019. The eight episode series left many viewers wanting more, especially after the cliff-hanger ending of season one. “This season we’re back, obviously we’ve been really isolated, we got delayed a bunch of time which I was actually very happy about. Lily and I did not want to shoot in 2020 there was not enough information. That OCD stuff is real, I didn’t leave the house forever, its just paralyzing. The depression and the OCD and stuff, blah blah blah.” McEnany says throwing her hands in the air.

“This new season, I hope, of course, I’m really nervous if people may think this is what the show is, and this isn’t going to be exactly the same and I hope the stories are still likable.”

“Maybe I hope “Work in Progress” will show that there is a place for you. I think that these queer isolated people whether they’re in big cities or small towns. Theres a place for you, people will love you, you will make it out.” says McEnany.