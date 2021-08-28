EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Natasha Bure Talks About New Lifetime Movie

Natasha Bure is the 23 year-old actress and daughter of Full House actress, Candace Cameron Bure. She is paving her own way in the entertainment industry and was recently cast in Lifetime’s “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story” which wrapped filming mid August 2021.

“Whats funny is I have always wanted to act, and I think a lot of people assume I wanted to start acting because my mom did, which oddly enough I don’t think thats true. I actually never got to see my mom act or work until I was 10, or 11, and by then I had already done stuff on my own. I think I was just born a very dramatic person and really loved films, loved theatre, growing up I was in every school play and musical.” says Bure. “I’ve just wanted to act, so its really awesome to have someone who’s obviously so close to me be able to give me really good advice, and steer me in the right direction.”

“She really excels in drama and I think the more experience she has, and the more films she’s able to do, people will see that.” says Cameron Bure about her daughter.

Being Part of ‘Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff’ on Lifetime

“We just wrapped on Saturday, so I just got back home. I’m so excited for people to see this film. Its such an inspiring story and its very sad and tragic, but it turned into something really beautiful for this family. I had the best time working on it, the cast and crew was absolutely amazing. I got to meet Kristine Carlson, and this is her story, and she was absolutely amazing, and we had the best time.” says Bure. “She came for a couple of days, and it was just such a blast to have her around. And I mean its kind of weird to be playing characters that are still around, and it’s their story, so its kind of a little bit nerve wracking to have her there! You really want to do it justice, and make sure its really the version of their life that happened.”

According to IMDB, the film is about, “Co-authors of bestselling book series, Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff, Kristine Carlson and husband Dr. Richard Carlson share an amazing life. When Richard passes away, Kristine is knocked off balance.”

What Was Your Favorite Part of the Film?

“I had no idea what to expect when I heard Heather Locklear was going to be a part of the film. She plays my mother in the film, so most of my scenes are with her, and I was really nervous because I just didn’t know what to expect, and from the first time I met her she was nothing but kind. I think she’s one of the most hysterical people, I can’t stop cracking up.” says Bure, “Half my scenes with her we had to like calm myself down from laughing, she’s so funny. But I had the best time, and she’s amazing, and I couldn’t have been more thrilled to work with her.”

“A majority of the film surrounds Kristine Carlson and her two daughters. And my favorite part, I think, was the three of us, me, Heather, and Ella. We were just constantly laughing on set.” says Bure, “Its really a treat to work with people who, number one, are really talented at what they do, but who you also have genuinely good chemistry with and you can laugh off-screen. And Ella became like an actual sister to me, even on days when we weren’t working.”

“It makes it fun because we were filming in Nashville, so I was away from home, and it was my birthday and I don’t get too homesick. I’m used to my family traveling, but on my birthday I really want to feel loved!” she said with burying her face in her hands laughing, “And I was nervous that being there I wouldn’t connect with anybody. I don’t know, you just never know when you go to work, and I was just so grateful for every cast member, crew, producer, everyone- they were all just the best.”

“I think this film is really special especially in the midst of everything going on throughout the pandemic and so much uncertainty. This movie, although it is about so much loss, it’s so inspiring, and shows the strength of these three women who are continuing to go through life amidst having such a close family member pass away.” says Bure.

Follow Natasha on Instagram to keep up to date on her upcoming projects, and catch her in “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff” on Lifetime.