Exclusive: Eilyn & Ray Jimenez Talk Upcoming Netflix Show “Designing Miami”

A new design show is coming to Netflix on September 21. “Designing Miami” follows Eilyn Jimenez and Raymond Jimenez, two of the hottest interior designers in Miami who also happen to be husband and wife.

The upcoming unscripted series will follow the couple through their individual design journeys as they transform South Florida homes from drab to fab.

Eilyn, who founded Sire Design in 2014, prefers a minimalist aesthetic, while Ray, founder of Raymond Nicolas, leans more toward a maximalist approach.

The series will capture the ins and outs of the interior design business, from juggling the needs of their wealthy clients to managing their staff.

Heavy had the chance to chat with Eilyn and Ray about their upcoming Netflix series.

Here’s what you need to know:

Eilyn & Ray Talk “Designing Miami”

Heavy: Why did you want to create a show about your businesses? What do you feel is the purpose of the show?

Eilyn: So, we actually didn’t create the show. The opportunity came to us. I think what ended up happening was the producers of the show came and saw the unique dynamic between Ray and [me]. The fact that we both own our own separate interior designer studios, yet we’re married. And that resulted in what the show is today.

Heavy: Can you talk a bit about your background and experience as designers? How did you get into designing?

Ray: I started off as an [independent] interior designer 12 years ago. Prior to that, I’ve always been in the arts. [I’ve] always loved fashion. [I’ve] always loved architecture. And now, with my [new venture] Raymond Nicholas, I’ve decided to merge all three industries into this design house that I’m putting together.

Eilyn: So, on my end, it was a bit different. I grew up with the idea that I was [going to] go in a different direction when it came to my career. I thought I was [going to] study law. But it led me to ultimately study business which brought me to the door of the architecture program and that kind of opened my eyes to what I wanted to do. When I was a child, I used to rearrange my bedroom. I used to select the paint colors of my bedroom. Now I see that there was that fascination with design from a very young age, but I didn’t know that this was the route I was [going to take]. I studied architecture. I studied design. I started working when I was still in college, and eventually that led to opening up my own design studio.

Heavy: How would you describe your individual design aesthetics?

Eilyn: I would say Ray and I’s aesthetics are a little bit different. He’s more of a maximalist and I’m more of a minimalist. However, we both appreciate aspects of each other’s aesthetics.

Ray: That is correct. But at the same time, we lean on each other for advice. We compliment each other when we do a great job. We also do our best at taking in some constructive criticism once in a while.

Heavy: What separates “Designing Miami” from other Design Shows?

Ray: One of the things that I love about “Designing Miami” is that it really shows the ins and outs of what a real interior designer does. It shows the process of a project. Our clients are not casted. These are our actual clients. These are our actual projects…It really gets in the weeds of what an interior designer does.

It’s also accompanied with a little bit of reality TV drama, so it’s kinda cool. It’s a hybrid. So, you’ll have a little bit of drama here and there, but you’re still watching a design show in one of the hottest cities in the world right now, Miami.It caters to an array of different demographics. I’m really excited for it to air.

Eilyn: I would say it’s really authentic. It’s a very real show. There are a lot of shows that are put together and the storyline is put together. They’re scripted. Ours is very authentic. It’s almost like the camera crew came and just filmed a portion of our life. I think that [is] what makes it different. [It also shows] the variety of a culture. It’s primarily a Latino-based show, which is like nothing you’ve seen anywhere [else]. You are looking at high-end interior design in one of the hottest cities in the [United States] with a cast that is fully Latin.

Heavy: What was the best part of filming a show together?

Ray: Doing it together! We’re having fun. Personally speaking, it was like having fun with your best friend. Never in a million years did we think we would have our own show. Let alone have our own show together. That was not the plan. We’re lucky and fortunate that this kind of fell in our lap. I say that lightly because it didn’t just fall in our lap. Our experience and hard work has brought us to this point. But it’s not something we were intentionally seeking.

Heavy: If you had to sum up “Designing Miami” in three words, what would they be?

Eilyn: If I had to sum up “Designing Miami” in three words, I would say…authentic, funny, and relatable.

Heavy: In general, what can viewers expect from the show?

Eilyn: I think they can expect to see a variety of different personalities, amazing design, and really authentic people.

“Designing Miami” premieres September 21 on Netflix.

