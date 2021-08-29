EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: ‘Work in Progress’ Season 2 Episode 3 Sneak Peak

The second season of “Work in Progress” premiered Sunday, August 22, 2021 on Showtime. The second season of “Work in Progress” is, “a half-hour comedy series helmed by Abby McEnany and Lilly Wachowski, picks back up with the character of Abby in the wake of her breakup (and almost out of almonds). Abby, a 46-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke, begrudgingly accepts that she’s too busy to kill herself. In fact, she’s just starting to get her head above water…until a global pandemic converges with a family emergency and forces Abby into uncharted territory.” according to Showtime.

On Sunday, August 29, there are two more new episodes of “Work in Progress” premiering back-to-back after the premiere of the new “The L Word: Generation Q” episode. Both McEnany and Armand Fields spoke to Heavy about the upcoming season.

“The subject matter, portraying Chicago queer people in a very authentic way, I want to be apart of it. The queer people in Chicago need this,” says Armand Fields, “You’re learning more about the black experience, you’re learning a little bit about cis couples and their struggles, having older parents, and being an adult child, there’s interracial relationships. We’re doing all of these things but it feels so effortless. We’re just telling the human experience.”

Exclusive Preview of Season 2 Episode 3





Play



'That's Morbid' Ep. 3 Official Clip | Work In Progress Season 2 | SHOWTIME Campbell (Celeste Pechous) prepares Abby for a day with her family. Starring Abby McEnany. Watch new episodes on Sundays at 11/10c on SHOWTIME. #SHOWTIME #WorkInProgress Subscribe to the SHOWTIME YouTube channel: goo.gl/esCMib Don’t have SHOWTIME? Order now: s.sho.com/1HbTNpQ Get SHOWTIME merchandise now: s.sho.com/33FGC1D Get more SHOWTIME: Follow: twitter.com/Showtime Like: facebook.com/showtime Instagram: instagram.com/showtime Website: sho.com The… 2021-08-27T21:20:36Z

Abby McEnany is a self proclaimed, “fat queer dyke” who stars in Showtime’s “Work in Progress.” The show is a comedy focusing on Abby, a 45-year-old temp-worker struggling with OCD and anxiety, who is attempting to figure out her why romantic endeavors never pan out the way she envisions.

What To Expect

In season two, Abby is on the hunt for a new therapist, having a incredibly hard time finding anyone who meets her criteria. “Some people say, “Oh I have a problem I need to go to therapy for 6 months, then I’m done.” No. This is a lifelong journey. It’s like people say, “Just find someone to talk to” and it can be so difficult. If you don’t have friends you can ask, and insurance is so shitty, it’s like stabbing darts on a dry board. It’s not just, “Go talk to somebody” its actually a journey.” says McEnany.

“You’re going to get a lot of backstory,” says Fields, “I’m just so excited to see more of the current and past world, and seeing Abby trying to get better. “Work in Progress” finds a way to tell stories about all people. You really get to see what King does outside of the restaurant, that they are an artist. King is this performance artist, and I’m so excited about hopefully having a third season to be able to explore that more.”

“Maybe I hope “Work in Progress” will show that there is a place for you. I think that these queer isolated people whether they’re in big cities or small towns. Theres a place for you, people will love you, you will make it out.” says McEnany.

Check out exclusive interviews with both stars of “Work in Progress” Abby McEnany and Armand Fields.

The finale of Season 2 will be October 10, 2021.