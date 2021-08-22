EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Work In Progress Season 2

The second season of “Work in Progress” airs tonight, Sunday, August 22, 2021 on Showtime. The second season of “Work in Progress” is, “a half-hour comedy series helmed by Abby McEnany and Lilly Wachowski, picks back up with the character of Abby in the wake of her breakup (and almost out of almonds). Abby, a 46-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke, begrudgingly accepts that she’s too busy to kill herself. In fact, she’s just starting to get her head above water…until a global pandemic converges with a family emergency and forces Abby into uncharted territory.” according to Showtime.

“Maybe I hope “Work in Progress” will show that there is a place for you. I think that these queer isolated people whether they’re in big cities or small towns. Theres a place for you, people will love you, you will make it out.” says McEnany.

Season 2 premieres August 22, at 11 PM ET/PT, with two back-to-back episodes each week.

