EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Work In Progress Season 2

Getty Images Lilly Wachowski, Abby McEnany and Tim Mason of Work In Progress

The second season of “Work in Progress” airs tonight, Sunday, August 22, 2021 on Showtime. The second season of “Work in Progress” is, “a half-hour comedy series helmed by Abby McEnany and Lilly Wachowski, picks back up with the character of Abby in the wake of her breakup (and almost out of almonds). Abby, a 46-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke, begrudgingly accepts that she’s too busy to kill herself. In fact, she’s just starting to get her head above water…until a global pandemic converges with a family emergency and forces Abby into uncharted territory.” according to Showtime.

Here is an exclusive clip ahead of the premiere:

“Maybe I hope “Work in Progress” will show that there is a place for you. I think that these queer isolated people whether they’re in big cities or small towns. Theres a place for you, people will love you, you will make it out.” says McEnany.

Season 2 premieres August 22, at 11 PM ET/PT, with two back-to-back episodes each week.

 

Check out an exclusive interview with “Work in Progress” star Abby McEnany.

